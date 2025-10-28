The Nu-Age Group Launches Privatized AI Cloud to Secure Financial Data and Enhance CLO Fund Performance

Private Cloud AI

Empowering Hedge Funds with Secure, Compliant, and AI-Optimized Data Infrastructure for Smarter, Safer Operations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nu-Age Group Launches NextGen Secure Privatized AI Cloud to Transform How CLO Fund Managers Protect and Govern DataThe Nu-Age Group, a leading Managed Services Provider with over 28 years of technology expertise, today announced the launch of its Privatized AI Cloud Solution — a next-generation cloud platform engineered to safeguard client data within a secure, compliant, and fully protected private cloud environment.Built for organizations demanding uncompromising security, privacy, and performance, the Privatized AI Cloud Solution integrates advanced artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and end-to-end encryption to deliver a truly intelligent infrastructure for modern enterprises.“Our clients operate in industries where data protection is mission-critical,” said Anthony Chillino, President at The Nu-Age Group. “This new solution delivers the agility of the cloud while ensuring complete control, compliance, and transparency—empowering our clients to leverage AI innovation without compromising security.”The Privatized AI Cloud is architected to meet stringent compliance frameworks, including SOC 2 , HIPAA, and ISO 27001 standards, ensuring that data remains within a trusted environment under the client’s direct governance. Through Nu-Age’s automated monitoring systems, predictive AI threat detection, and real-time reporting, organizations gain enhanced visibility and operational control over every layer of their IT infrastructure.Designed with enterprise scalability and operational efficiency in mind, Nu-Age’s Private AI Cloud supports hybrid integrations, high-availability configurations, and intelligent workload optimization. This enables clients to streamline performance, reduce risk, and achieve measurable cost savings—while maintaining full compliance and data sovereignty.“As digital threats evolve, so must the solutions that protect business intelligence,” Chillino added. “Our Privatized AI Cloud ensures that data security, compliance, and performance work in perfect harmony.”The Nu-Age Group continues to pioneer secure, AI-driven cloud and cybersecurity solutions that help clients modernize operations, reduce risk exposure, and accelerate growth in an increasingly data-driven world.________________________________________About The Nu-Age GroupFor over 28 years, The Nu-Age Group has been a trusted technology partner delivering Managed Services, Cloud Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Cybersecurity across industries nationwide. The company’s mission is to help organizations achieve operational excellence through secure, innovative, and compliant technology solutions designed for the future of business.Media Contact:The Nu-Age Group, Inc.📧 sales@thenuagegroup.us📞 (866) 640-3999

