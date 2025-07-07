The Nu-Age Group Expands its AI Driven CyberSecurity Portfolio Delivering Excellence

Managing Your Technology While Eliminating Business Risk

The Nu-Age Group and Stellar AI Cybersecurity Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation Managed Cybersecurity as a Service

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nu-Age Group, a nationwide leader in Cloud Services and Managed Cybersecurity Services, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Stellar AI Cybersecurity, an innovator in artificial intelligence-driven cyber defense. This collaboration aims to deliver advanced **Managed Cybersecurity as a Service (MCaaS)**—designed to help businesses of all sizes protect against evolving digital threats with enterprise-grade precision, speed, and scale.Under this partnership, The Nu-Age Group will integrate Stellar AI’s cutting-edge threat detection and response technologies into its managed service offerings, providing clients with a proactive, AI-enhanced cybersecurity posture that reduces risk, ensures compliance, and drives operational resilience.“As cyber threats become more complex and relentless, our clients need more than just traditional security—they need intelligent, adaptive protection that provides a Unified Platform. The Nu-Age Group MCaaS Platform will include the following SOC Services; NG-SIEM, NDR, SOAR, UEBA and TI (Threat Intelligence" said Anthony Chillino, President of The Nu-Age Group. “Partnering with Stellar AI enables us to deliver a fully managed, AI-powered cybersecurity solution that’s always learning, always improving, and always on.”The new MCaaS platform will include:***AI-Driven Threat Detection & Response*****24/7/365 Security Operations Center (SOC) Monitoring*****Zero Trust Network Architecture Support*****Vulnerability Management & Risk Management *****Compliance & Audit Readiness Reporting**“Our mission is to provide our clients with world-class cybersecurity; accessible and scalable across all industry vertical markets. “By combining our AI engine with Nu-Age’s best in class infrastructure, businesses gain a managed solution that not only reacts but anticipates threats.” said Anthony Chillino, President of The Nu-Age Group.This partnership represents a significant step forward in making intelligent cybersecurity solutions more accessible to small and mid-sized businesses, financial institutions, healthcare providers, and other highly regulated industries.For more information about Managed Cybersecurity as a Service, please visit https://www.thenuagegroup.us or for immediate response, call our Sales Department, (866) 640-3999.---Media Contact:Marketing & CommunicationsThe Nu-Age Group, Inc.Email: info@thenuagegroup.usPhone: (866) 640-3999Website: www.thenuagegroup.us ---

