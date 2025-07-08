G2E INTRODUCES FIRST-EVER U.S. DEALER CHAMPIONSHIP

Nominations are now open for casino dealers

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural G2E Dealer Championship will debut this year at Global Gaming Expo 2025, presented by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and organized by RX. The much anticipated competition brings together top casino dealers across the U.S. to compete for the title of the best dealer in America.The multi-day event will culminate in cash prizes for the top three competitors. Additional details and nomination eligibility can be found by visiting www.globalgamingexpo.com The competition is open to full-time, part-time, and dual-rate dealers employed at land-based or online legal, regulated casino operators in the United States and requires nomination through their employer. Each casino property may nominate a maximum of one participant per operator property, with no more than four properties per enterprise considered for participation. Every participating dealer must be accompanied by a table games executive from the same property, who will also serve as a judge during the event.Contestants will each deal Blackjack and traditional Roulette for 15 minutes, evaluated on technical skills, hospitality, and game control. Participation in both games is required. Based on the number of participants, the competition will feature a series of elimination rounds to determine the champion and runners-up.“We’re thrilled to introduce the inaugural G2E Dealer Championship as one of the exciting new additions to this year’s event,” said Korbi Carrison, RX’s Event Vice President for G2E. “This competition celebrates the incredible skill, precision, and showmanship of casino dealers across the country as well as highlights the vital role they play in the gaming experience. The dynamic and engaging experience will recognize top talent and is sure to bring even more energy to the show floor.”“This is more than a competition – it’s a recognition of the professionalism and talent that drive our industry forward,” said Debi Nutton, casino industry veteran and G2E Dealer Championship advisor. “Dealers are an integral part of the gaming experience, and the face of the industry for so many guests. I’m proud to help shine a spotlight on their craft at the industry’s biggest stage.”Inspired by and in collaboration with the European Casino Association's European Dealer Championship, G2E’s event will showcase their expertise while also engaging in skill challenges that highlight technical precision, flair, and a commitment to exceptional player experience. Designed to celebrate professionalism and talent within the industry, the G2E Dealer Championship promises to be a must-attend event at G2E this year.For 25 years, G2E has served as the premier global event for the legal, regulated gaming industry, fostering innovation and driving growth across casinos, hospitality, technology, iGaming, sports betting, and more. The event will welcome over 25,000 industry professionals from more than 120 countries, regions and territories, and nearly 400 exhibitors showcasing the latest global gaming technologies.For more information and to nominate, visit www.globalgamingexpo.com ###ABOUT G2EG2E is the world's premier gathering of the global casino gaming community in Las Vegas. For 25 years, G2E has served as the catalyst for gaming’s growth and innovation by convening the industry to define tomorrow.ABOUT THE AGAAs the national trade group representing the U.S. casino industry, the American Gaming Association (AGA) fosters a policy and business environment where legal, regulated gaming thrives. The AGA’s diverse membership of commercial and tribal casino operators, sports betting and iGaming companies, gaming suppliers, and more lead the $329 billion industry and support 1.8 million jobs across the country.ABOUT RXRX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities, and organizations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

