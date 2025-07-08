Kalamazoo Gears Up for Its First-Ever LEGO® Fan Expo This August

Lego® artist Paul Hetherington

Celebrate creativity and imagination with one weekend of building, discovery, and fun for all ages

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families and LEGOlovers of all ages are invited to experience a weekend of imagination, learning, and hands-on fun when BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Expo makes its Kalamazoo debut on August 23–24 at the Kalamazoo Expo Center.This exciting, family-focused event brings together world-renowned LEGOartists, STEM-based activities, and interactive build zones to inspire creativity in children and adults alike.“BrickUniverse isn’t just a fan expo—it’s a celebration of creative thinking, problem solving, and hands-on learning,” says event organizer Angela Beights. “It’s a place where kids and Adults can build together, be inspired by amazing LEGO creations, and learn through play."What to ExpectJaw-dropping LEGOdisplays from professional artists from across the countryEducational building zones where kids and adults alike can explore design, architecture, and engineeringVendors selling rare and custom LEGOsets, minifigures, and accessoriesMeet-and-greets with expert LEGObuilders, ready to share their process and inspire the next generationLearning Through PlayBrickUniverse offers more than just entertainment—it’s an opportunity to learn by doing.Children will engage in critical thinking, spatial reasoning, and cooperative problem-solving as they build side-by-side with their families and peers.Educators and parents alike praise the event’s ability to spark STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) interest in a hands-on, screen-free environment.🎟️ Event DetailsWhen: August 23–24, 2024Where: Kalamazoo Expo Center, 2900 Lake St, Kalamazoo, MITickets: Timed-entry sessions are available at ( https://www.brickuniverseusa.com Advance purchase is strongly recommended, as sessions are expected to sell out.About BrickUniverse:Founded in 2014, BrickUniverse is a nationally touring LEGOfan event that brings together creativity, education, and community. With thousands of attendees each year, the expo is designed to foster imagination and connection—one brick at a time.

