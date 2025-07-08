Kalamazoo Gears Up for Its First-Ever LEGO® Fan Expo This August
Celebrate creativity and imagination with one weekend of building, discovery, and fun for all agesKALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families and LEGO® lovers of all ages are invited to experience a weekend of imagination, learning, and hands-on fun when BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Expo makes its Kalamazoo debut on August 23–24 at the Kalamazoo Expo Center.
This exciting, family-focused event brings together world-renowned LEGO® artists, STEM-based activities, and interactive build zones to inspire creativity in children and adults alike.
“BrickUniverse isn’t just a fan expo—it’s a celebration of creative thinking, problem solving, and hands-on learning,” says event organizer Angela Beights. “It’s a place where kids and Adults can build together, be inspired by amazing LEGO creations, and learn through play."
What to Expect
Jaw-dropping LEGO® displays from professional artists from across the country
Educational building zones where kids and adults alike can explore design, architecture, and engineering
Vendors selling rare and custom LEGO® sets, minifigures, and accessories
Meet-and-greets with expert LEGO® builders, ready to share their process and inspire the next generation
Learning Through Play
BrickUniverse offers more than just entertainment—it’s an opportunity to learn by doing.
Children will engage in critical thinking, spatial reasoning, and cooperative problem-solving as they build side-by-side with their families and peers.
Educators and parents alike praise the event’s ability to spark STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) interest in a hands-on, screen-free environment.
🎟️ Event Details
When: August 23–24, 2024
Where: Kalamazoo Expo Center, 2900 Lake St, Kalamazoo, MI
Tickets: Timed-entry sessions are available at (https://www.brickuniverseusa.com)
Advance purchase is strongly recommended, as sessions are expected to sell out.
About BrickUniverse:
Founded in 2014, BrickUniverse is a nationally touring LEGO® fan event that brings together creativity, education, and community. With thousands of attendees each year, the expo is designed to foster imagination and connection—one brick at a time.
Beth Swims
BrickUniverse
info@brickuniverseusa.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.