World-Famous LEGO® Artists Bring Spectacular LEGO® Exhibit to Waco, this Weekend

Lego® artist Paul Hetherington

World-class LEGO® artistry in Waco! See breathtaking builds, meet professional LEGO® artists , and enjoy hands-on activities at BrickUniverse, March 15-16!

BrickUniverse Waco transforms LEGO® bricks into extraordinary art—prepare to be amazed by creations you never dreamed were possible!” — Angela Beights

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready, Waco! A spectacular LEGOfan experience is coming to town, bringing world-renowned LEGOartists and incredible hands-on activities for two days only. BrickUniverse Waco is set to captivate fans of all ages with breathtaking LEGOdisplays, interactive building zones, and the chance to meet some of the most talented LEGOartists in the world.This is not just another LEGOevent—it’s a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the power of play. From record-breaking LEGOstructures to intricate mosaics, attendees will see LEGOartistry like never before.Meet the Professional Artists!🔹 Paul Hetherington – Internationally recognized LEGOArtist with works showcased at the LEGOHouse in Denmark. His incredible storytelling builds bring LEGOto life in ways fans have never seen before.🔹 Lia Chan – Texas’ own LEGONASA expert, known nationwide for her stunning NASA-themed LEGOcreations.🔹 Matthew Green – A 2024 People’s Choice Award Winner, showcasing his jaw-dropping LEGOdesigns and leading a special hands-on workshop where attendees can build their own LEGOmaze.Also featuring the works of Ethen Teeters, a rising star among LEGOartists, who will showcase an extraordinary collection of intricate LEGOcreations never before seen in Texas, designed to captivate and inspire fans of all ages.Why You Can’t Miss This Event✔ Once-in-a-lifetime LEGOexperience – Meet elite LEGOartists and see world-famous builds.✔ Exclusive LEGOdisplays – Witness jaw-dropping creations up close.✔ Hands-on building zones – Create, explore, and play with thousands of LEGObricks.✔ Live workshops & interactive sessions – Learn from top builders and bring your own ideas to life.✔ Family-friendly fun for all ages – Whether you’re a lifelong LEGOfan or a first-time builder, there’s something for everyone.📅 Dates: March 15-16, 2024📍 Venue: Extraco Events CenterA LEGOEvent Like No OtherLEGOisn’t just a toy—it’s a global art form. With LEGOMasters competitions, museum exhibitions, and pop culture collaborations, LEGOhas captured the world’s imagination. Now, Waco has the rare chance to experience world-class LEGOartistry firsthand.This event isn’t just about looking—it’s about creating, building, and getting inspired. Families, students, artists, and fans alike will have the chance to engage in a one-of-a-kind LEGOexperience that sparks creativity and curiosity.

