World-Famous LEGO® Artists Bring Spectacular LEGO® Exhibit to Waco, this Weekend
World-class LEGO® artistry in Waco! See breathtaking builds, meet professional LEGO® artists , and enjoy hands-on activities at BrickUniverse, March 15-16!
BrickUniverse Waco transforms LEGO® bricks into extraordinary art—prepare to be amazed by creations you never dreamed were possible!”WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready, Waco! A spectacular LEGO® fan experience is coming to town, bringing world-renowned LEGO® artists and incredible hands-on activities for two days only. BrickUniverse Waco is set to captivate fans of all ages with breathtaking LEGO® displays, interactive building zones, and the chance to meet some of the most talented LEGO® artists in the world.
This is not just another LEGO® event—it’s a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the power of play. From record-breaking LEGO® structures to intricate mosaics, attendees will see LEGO® artistry like never before.
Meet the Professional Artists!
🔹 Paul Hetherington – Internationally recognized LEGO® Artist with works showcased at the LEGO® House in Denmark. His incredible storytelling builds bring LEGO® to life in ways fans have never seen before.
🔹 Lia Chan – Texas’ own LEGO® NASA expert, known nationwide for her stunning NASA-themed LEGO® creations.
🔹 Matthew Green – A 2024 People’s Choice Award Winner, showcasing his jaw-dropping LEGO® designs and leading a special hands-on workshop where attendees can build their own LEGO® maze.
Also featuring the works of Ethen Teeters, a rising star among LEGO® artists, who will showcase an extraordinary collection of intricate LEGO® creations never before seen in Texas, designed to captivate and inspire fans of all ages.
Why You Can’t Miss This Event
✔ Once-in-a-lifetime LEGO® experience – Meet elite LEGO® artists and see world-famous builds.✔ Exclusive LEGO® displays – Witness jaw-dropping creations up close.✔ Hands-on building zones – Create, explore, and play with thousands of LEGO® bricks.✔ Live workshops & interactive sessions – Learn from top builders and bring your own ideas to life.✔ Family-friendly fun for all ages – Whether you’re a lifelong LEGO® fan or a first-time builder, there’s something for everyone.
📅 Dates: March 15-16, 2024📍 Venue: Extraco Events Center
A LEGO® Event Like No Other
LEGO® isn’t just a toy—it’s a global art form. With LEGO® Masters competitions, museum exhibitions, and pop culture collaborations, LEGO® has captured the world’s imagination. Now, Waco has the rare chance to experience world-class LEGO® artistry firsthand.
This event isn’t just about looking—it’s about creating, building, and getting inspired. Families, students, artists, and fans alike will have the chance to engage in a one-of-a-kind LEGO® experience that sparks creativity and curiosity.
