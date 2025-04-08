National LEGO® Art Event Comes to Rochester—Featuring NY's Own David Zambito

Hands-On Fun, One-of-a-Kind Builds, and Vendor Marketplace Await Fans of All Ages at BrickUniverse Rochester

“David has a remarkable ability to tell stories and spark imagination through brick art, and we’re excited to showcase his newest works right here in New York,” said Angela Beights, Event Organizer” — Angela Beights

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrickUniverse, the premier LEGOfan experience, is set to arrive in Rochester for the first time ever, bringing a jaw-dropping celebration of creativity, art, and brick-building to the Dome/Arena/Minett Hall. The highly anticipated event will take place April 26–27, 2025**, and promises a weekend packed with inspiration, hands-on building, and family-friendly fun.At the heart of this immersive event is David Zambito, a nationally recognized LEGOartist based in New York. Zambito’s intricately detailed and imaginative displays—built entirely from LEGObricks—have captivated audiences across the country. Rochester attendees will have a rare opportunity to view his newest gallery of original builds, which blend architectural mastery with storytelling flair.“David Zambito’s work isn’t just art—it’s storytelling in brick form,” said Angela Beights Event Organizer of BrickUniverse. “His ability to reimagine the everyday world with LEGObricks is nothing short of magical. We’re thrilled to spotlight his talent in his home state.”In addition to the Zambito exhibit, BrickUniverse Rochester will feature:- Over 130 tables filled with creations from local hobbyist- Themed Building Zones – including Architecture, Super Hero, and Cityscape zones, where fans of all ages can build and display their own creations during the even.- Build a Brick Maze Zone – a one-of-a-kind interactive brick labyrinth designed for kids and families to explore, get lost, and find their way back out.- Brick Marketplace– a bustling vendor area with rare LEGOsets, minifigures, custom accessories, and one-of-a-kind collectibles.Whether you're a seasoned builder, a casual builder, or just looking for a fun weekend activity, BrickUniverse offers something for everyone.Tickets are limited and expected to sell out quickly. Reserve your tickets today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.