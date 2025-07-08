QuickFitting Highlights Expanded Flame-Free Fitting Portfolio as Construction Rework Costs Hit $31B Annually

QuickFitting's SurePress reduces callbacks.

Company addresses growing contractor demand for alternatives to hot work installation methods

The math is driving contractors to seek installation alternatives, and our portfolio provides comprehensive flame-free solutions.” — Adam Horwitz, CEO of QuickFitting

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuickFitting today highlighted its comprehensive flame-free fitting portfolio, addressing industry data from construction research firm FMI showing construction rework now consumes 12-15% of total North American spend, approximately $31 billion annually. The company's expanded offerings come as municipalities nationwide escalate permit fees and building owners impose stricter open-flame restrictions on construction sites."A single 2-hour callback now costs contractors approximately $420 when you account for direct labor plus lost billable time," said Adam Horwitz, CEO of QuickFitting. "The math is driving contractors to seek installation alternatives, and our portfolio provides comprehensive flame-free solutions."QuickFitting's current portfolio includes its SurePresspress fittings, the only line of press fittings with visual confirmation of pressed connections, plus push-to-connect options in lead-free brass and 304 stainless steel. The SurePress system allows contractors to eliminate the use of torches across residential and light commercial installations while providing visual verification of proper connection.National Fire Protection Association data reveals nearly 4,600 structure fires annually are traced to hot work activities, generating close to $500 million in property damage. With labor costs for service plumbers reaching $105/hour nationally, according to ServiceTitan's 2024 industry report, callback prevention has become increasingly critical to contractor profitability.Field studies show contractors using traditional brazing methods spend an average of $120 daily on permits and fire-watch labor for jobs requiring 300+ joints. Projects completed with QuickFitting's press and push-connect fittings eliminate those costs while reducing installation time. Field reports indicate that contractors using QuickFitting's SurePress fittings with visual indication achieve improved first-time-fix rates compared to traditional methods. Distributors report increased fitting category sales as contractors prioritize callback prevention.QuickFitting's product line addresses growing market demand driven by regulatory changes. Some healthcare and educational facilities now prohibit open flame work entirely, while others impose permit fees that make flame-free alternatives economically advantageous.For more information about SurePress™, visit www.quickfitting.com

