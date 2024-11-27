Environmental Lights Launches Eluxtra™ 5-in-1 LED Strip Light for Ultimate Color Control and Customization

Eluxtra™ 5-in-1 LED Strip Light - Black Finish Eluxtra™ 5-in-1 LED Strip Light - White Finish

Eluxtra™ 5-in-1 LED Strip Light provides lighting designers with a dramatically expanded color palette and is offered in a standard white or sleek black finish.

The 5-in-1 Eluxtra offering provides designers with the best color quality along with seamless color mixing for all entertainment lighting projects.” — Jordan Brooks, President of Environmental Lights

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions , and City Theatrical, a global expert in entertainment lighting technology , announce the launch of Eluxtra™ 5-in-1 LED Strip Light. The five-color accent lighting solution represents the next phase of the Eluxtra product line. Each strip offers an extensive color range with elite performance, reliability, and ease of use.Eluxtra 5-in-1 LED Strip Light provides lighting designers with a dramatically expanded color palette. Designers can mix RGB with 2400K and 6500K, or RGB with Amber and 6500K, to create bolder colors and more pastel variations than ever before. The color combinations and IP65 waterproof options of Eluxtra 5-in-1 LED Strip Light allow for innovative design solutions in both indoor and outdoor environments.Eluxtra 5-in-1 LED Strip Light is available in a standard white finish or a sleek black finish. The black variants are designed to blend seamlessly into dark environments, allowing users to experience their desired lighting effects without the technology's hardware becoming a distraction. When used in combination with black channel systems, the hardware virtually disappears when switched off, making them especially impactful in scenic and stage applications.“We’re proud to announce the launch of Eluxtra 5-in-1 as the next addition to our Eluxtra brand,” said Jordan Brooks, President of Environmental Lights. “The 5-in-1 Eluxtra offering provides designers with the best color quality along with seamless color mixing for all entertainment lighting projects.” Eluxtra 5-in-1 products will be offered by both Environmental Lights and City Theatrical. Additional accent lighting products will be added to the Eluxtra line over the coming year.Key features of the Eluxtra 5-in-1 LED Strip Light series include:• 5-in-1 Color Mixing – Blend five distinct colors with options including RGB + 2400K/6500K and RGB + Amber/6500K.• 95+ CRI – Illuminate objects and structures in their truest colors and gain exceptional on-camera color rendition with High CRI for film and video projects.• Black PCB Finish Options – Allows lighting products to disappear when turned off in certain environments.• Waterproof Varieties – Select waterproof versions enable lighting designers to utilize high-quality lighting in outdoor environments without compromising performance.• High-Quality Construction – Engineered for durability and longevity, ensuring consistent lighting output and extended product life.Eluxtra 5-in-1 products are available now from both Environmental Lights and City Theatrical. For more information, speak with your Environmental Lights sales engineer at (888) 880-1880 and visit EnvironmentalLights.com, or call your City Theatrical representative at (800) 230-9497 and visit CityTheatrical.com.About Environmental LightsEnvironmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America on eight occasions. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers’ visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception through planning, specification, and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries, including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality, casino gaming, and residential & commercial construction.Media Contact:Michael KrupinskyEnvironmental Lightsmarketing@environmentallights.comAbout City Theatrical, LLCCity Theatrical, an Environmental Lights Company, invents, manufactures, and customizes unique lighting accessories for the live entertainment, film and video, and architectural industries. City Theatrical is the winner of 40+ product and business awards, including the New Jersey Small Manufacturer of the Year. Founded in 1986, City Theatrical has offices in Carlstadt, New Jersey and London, England. City Theatrical’s extensive product catalog includes wireless DMX, test tools, beam control accessories, and more. City Theatrical also performs custom manufacturing services and manufactures products on an OEM basis for other lighting manufacturers.Media Contact:Jacqueline MorrealeCity Theatricalmarketing@citytheatrical.com

