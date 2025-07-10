Chef Deb Oxman of Savor Culinary Services and Chef Deb Coaching Joins the Dallas Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier

Chef Deb

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chef Deb Oxman of Savor Culinary Services and Chef Deb Coaching , is honored to announce that she has just joined the Dallas Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier . The Chapter is invite-only for women in the Dallas/ Fort Worth area with at least five years of professional experience who demonstrate achievement and show stature in the food, beverage or hospitality industry.Chef Deb Oxman founded Savor Culinary Services in 2002, and Chef Deb Coaching in 2014. Today, Savor is an award-winning company that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and Chef Deb Coaching is a thriving coaching business that works with established food service, product business owners and CEOs."I’m honored to be a part of the Dallas Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier,” says Savor and Chef Deb Founder/Owner, Chef Deb Oxman. “The chapter is an amazing group of chefs, food writers, sommeliers, farmers, butchers, pastry artists, restaurant owners, food manufacturers and more. I’m proud to be a ‘dame’.”The Dallas Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier is a 40 year-old organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in the community to achieve excellence in the food, fine beverage and hospitality fields.“We are thrilled to add Chef Deb’s impressive skill set and passion as a member of the Dallas Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier,” says Heather Kurima, Les Dames d’Escoffier-Dallas Chapter President. “We think she will fit right into our amazing group of professional hospitality women and are looking forward to getting to know her better and get her involved.”###About Chef Deb Oxman:Serial Culinary Business Entrepreneur: Founder/CEO/Lead Coach at Chef Deb Coaching; Founder/Owner of Savor Culinary ServicesChef Deb Oxman founded Savor Culinary Services in 2002, and Chef Deb Coaching in 2014. Today, Savor is an award-winning company that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and Chef Deb Coaching is a thriving coaching business that works with established food service, product business owners and CEOs across North America and the U.K.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age two that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love.Chef Deb trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy and the Culinary School of Fort Worth. She is a long-time member of USPCA (United States Personal Chef Association) and of IACP (International Association of Culinary Professionals). She has owned seven culinary businesses, including a catering company, personal chef businesses, restaurants, and food product companies.As a serial culinary business owner for more than 20 years, Chef Deb has won Chef of the Year, Marketer of the Year, and Website of the Year (USPCA), Best Catering Company (Fort Worth Magazine), participated in major charitable events as a celebrity chef and has been featured in media outlets that include ABC, NBC, CBS, Indulge Magazine, Entrepreneurial Chef, and more.She is the published author of: So You're a Chef Now What? And the co-author of Volume 1 and Volume 2 of Behind Their Brand. Chef Deb served as Founding Board Member for Cuisine for Healing and serves as Advisory Board Member for Tarrant County College’s Hospitality Program.Giving back to the community is one of Chef Deb’s priorities as a business owner. Each year she donates her culinary services and provides free meals and monetary donations to organizations throughout Dallas and Fort Worth, including: Empty Bowls, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Wish with Wings, March of Dimes, Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Tarrant Area Food Bank, and the Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County.About Les Dames d’EscoffierWe are a philanthropic organization of women leaders in the fields of food, fine beverage and hospitality. Composed of over 2,400 members in 43 chapters in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Mexico, it is highly diversified and reflects the multifaceted fields of contemporary gastronomy and hospitality.LDEI is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the food, fine beverage and hospitality fields. The Dallas chapter was formed in 1984 as one of the original five chapters that formed Les Dames d’Escoffier International to operate as an umbrella organization for the formation of new chapters throughout the world. For more information visit: https://www.ldedallas.org/

