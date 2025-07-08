Clean Remedies Highlights Commitment to Transparency Through Comprehensive Third-Party Lab Testing

Clean Remedies’ products undergo rigorous third-party testing by an accredited laboratory to ensure efficacy, purity, and potency. The best-selling Delta 9 THC Gummies from Clean Remedies are one of their many products that are third-party tested.

Clean Remedies, a CBD and THC company, is highlighting the rigorous third-party lab testing behind all its products.

AVON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Remedies, a family-owned CBD and THC company, is highlighting the rigorous third-party lab testing behind all its products. As the conversation around hemp-derived goods continues to grow, Clean Remedies aims to help customers with clear, verified information about what they are purchasing and using.

The company’s third-party lab testing program is designed to provide accessible, detailed lab results for every product in its collection. Each batch undergoes rigorous analysis to ensure consistency, purity, and compliance with federal guidelines. By working with accredited, independent laboratories, Clean Remedies ensures that every item contains the precise levels of ingredients stated on the label, with no unwanted contaminants.

Through the online lab results page, customers can easily access Certificates of Analysis (COAs) for all products by scanning a QR code or looking up a batch number. These COAs break down the ingredient profiles and verify that each product remains compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, which sets legal standards for hemp-derived goods.

From the beginning, Clean Remedies has prioritized honesty in labeling, sourcing, and testing. This commitment stems from a belief that hemp-derived products should be crafted with care and backed by evidence that customers can see for themselves. By maintaining a clear chain of testing and documentation, Clean Remedies strives to build confidence and encourage higher standards across the industry.

At a time when more consumers are seeking trusted hemp-based options, Clean Remedies sees third-party lab testing as essential. The company’s team encourages customers to explore the lab results page to better understand exactly what goes into each item.

Looking ahead, Clean Remedies will continue to expand its product offerings and testing procedures in step with evolving industry standards and customer expectations. By sharing this information openly, the company hopes to inspire more conversations around product safety, quality, and accountability.

Clean Remedies remains dedicated to prioritizing transparency and education for their customers. The company invites both longtime customers and new visitors to learn more about their third-party lab testing and the commitment that drives every step of their production process. To learn more, visit cleanremedies.com.

