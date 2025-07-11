Pringles and Van Holten's Join Forces for Sour Cream & Onion-Inspired Pickle

Pringles Meets Van Holten's Viral Pickle-In-A-Pouch

Van Holten's viral Pickle-In-A-Pouch takes on Pringles for their most unexpected collaboration yet, dropping the first-ever Sour Cream & Onion flavored pickle.

WATERLOO, WI, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snack lovers, brace yourselves: two salty snack brands are teaming up to deliver the mashup of your dreams.Van Holten’s, the viral pickle-in-a-pouch brand, is partnering with Pringles for a limited time to release a Sour Cream & Onion pickle — a tangy twist inspired by one of Pringles’ top selling flavors. Just days before the launch, both brands sparked excitement by teasing the collaboration on social media, hinting at a crunchy, pickle-packed surprise to come.Pickles have taken over pop culture and social media in recent years, with TikTok challenges, pickle-flavored everything, and a devoted fanbase of brine-loving snackers. Van Holten’s has been at the center of this pickle craze, becoming a favorite among Gen Z with its bold flavors, crave-worthy collabs, and on-the-go pouches.Meanwhile, Pringles joined the pickle craze last year with the return of their fan-favorite Dill Pickle crisps, sparking excitement across social media. Now they’re heading in a bold new direction: outside the can and into a pouch, thanks to a new collaboration with Van Holten’s.“Celebrating two of the strongest cravings in history – pickle-in-a-pouch and potato in a can - we’re bringing our Sour Cream & Onion Pringles flavor into a cold crisp Van Holten’s pickle! If you dare pair the Van Holten’s pickle with our Pringles crisps it’s pickl-tato paradise!,” said David Lee, Senior Director of Global Licensing & Cultural Marketing.The Van Holten’s x Pringles Pickle-In-A-Pouch delivers the tangy, savory flavor of Pringles Sour Cream & Onion potato crisps — infused straight into Van Holten’s juicy pickles. It’s everything fans love about both brands in one handheld snack. Whether you’re a long-time pickle lover or a trend-chasing foodie, this limited-time collaboration is guaranteed to surprise and satisfy.“We’re always looking to push the boundaries of flavor and fun,” said Eric Girard, VP of Sales & Marketing at Van Holten’s. “Pringles is a brand that leans into bold flavors, and we knew it would be the perfect partner to create something truly snackable, shareable, and totally unexpected.”The Van Holten’s x Pringles Sour Cream & Onion Pickle is shelf-stable (no refrigeration required) and perfectly packaged for lunchboxes, road trips, gas station hauls, or late-night cravings. It’s also poised to be the next viral sensation, tapping into the continued cultural obsession with pickles — and the enduring love of Sour Cream & Onion.This special edition flavor will be available starting August 1st for a limited time at Five Below, HEB, Amazon, and TikTok Shop.###About Van Holten’sVan Holten’s is the original maker of Pickle-In-A-Pouch – a single-serve snack that transformed pickles into a viral, on-the-go obsession. Founded in 1898 and based in Wisconsin, Van Holten’s has redefined pickles for a new generation with craveable flavors, brand collaborations, and a cult-like following on social media. Today, Van Holten’s is leading the charge in snacking with products that are as fun and flavorful as they are convenient. For more information, visit www.vanholtenpickles.com and follow @pickleinapouch on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.About KellanovaKellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg'sRice Krispies Treats, RXBAR, Eggo, MorningStar Farms, Special K, Coco Pops, and more, Kellanova’s vision is to become the world’s best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2024 were $13 billion.At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com Media ContactsBrianne CovingtonDirector of Marketing at Van Holten’smarketing@vanholtenpickles.comKellanova Media Hotline(269) 961-3799media.hotline@kellanova.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.