From Social to Store Shelf, Van Holten’s® and WARHEADS® Expand Partnership with TikTok-Inspired Blue Raspberry Pickle

WATERLOO, WI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the massive success of their first collaboration, Van Holten’s and WARHEADS are turning up the flavor dial with an exciting new addition to their Pickle-In-A-Pouch lineup.Drawing inspiration from viral TikTok trends, this innovative flavor takes sour and savory to the next level, offering consumers the chance to find their favorite snacks from social media on store shelves.Introducing Van Holten’s x WARHEADS Blue Raspberry PickleThis latest creation combines the mouth-puckering sourness WARHEADS is known for with the crisp, salty crunch of Van Holten’s viral pickles. Born from TikTok’s ongoing love affair with pickles—from ASMR crunch videos to daring flavor mashups—the Van Holten’s x WARHEADS Blue Raspberry Pickle offers a snack that’s as shareable online as it is dill-licious IRL.“Social media is where trends are born, and pickles have been at the forefront of snack culture,” said Eric Girard, VP of Sales & Marketing at Van Holten’s. “By collaborating with WARHEADS to create this bold new flavor, we’re giving our fans the opportunity to be a part of the trend they’ve loved watching online. This isn’t just a snack; it’s an experience.”Early Access at Five BelowTo kick off the launch, the Van Holten’s x WARHEADS Blue Raspberry Pickle will be available at Five Below locations nationwide, starting April 2025. The partnership with Five Below, a retailer known for its appeal to Gen Z, ensures that fans can find the product where they already shop for fun and affordable trends. Broader availability online on Amazon and at additional retailers shortly after.From Social to ShelfVan Holten’s and Warheads credit their product innovation to the unique intersection of consumer insights and the ever-changing world of social media. Viral TikTok trends featuring sour candy and pickles inspired the brands to push boundaries and deliver a product that’s both nostalgic and groundbreaking.“This is for the trendsetters, the sour lovers, and anyone looking for their next big snack obsession,” said Lindsay Karlin, VP of Marketing & Product Development at Impact Confections. “We’re thrilled to see how our fans take this flavor and make it their own—whether it’s taking the #sourpicklechallenge, pairing it with other WARHEADS candies, or just enjoying it straight out of the pouch.”Taste the TrendTo celebrate the launch, Van Holten’s and WARHEADS are inviting fans to join the conversation online. Using the hashtag #sourpicklechallenge, consumers can share their reactions, pairing ideas, and creative takes on the Van Holten’s x WARHEADS Blue Raspberry Pickle. A series of social media content and influencer partnerships are also in the works to amplify the buzz.The Van Holten’s x WARHEADS Blue Raspberry Pickle is not just another snack; it’s a testament to the power of listening to consumers and innovating at the speed of culture. Get ready to pucker up and crunch your way into the next viral sensation!###About Van Holten’sFounded in 1898 and based in Waterloo, Wisconsin, Van Holten’s is the proud maker of the original Pickle-In-A-Pouch. With a passion for bold flavors and even bolder recipes, we specialize in creating innovative, high-quality pickle products that deliver a unique snacking experience. From our classic, fan favorites to exciting brand collaborations, Van Holten’s continues to bring joy to pickle lovers across the world. For more information, visit www.vanholtenpickles.com and follow @pickleinapouch on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook or X (formerly Twitter).About Impact ConfectionsImpact Confections is a U.S. based supplier of innovative confectionery products marketed under the WARHEADSand MelsterBrands. WARHEADS is one of the most recognized sour candies in the market. Melster Candies, established in 1919, has been delighting consumers and retailers with its marshmallow treats for decades. Impact Confections is based in Janesville, Wisconsin. Learn more about Impact Confections by visiting www.impactconfections.com/ and follow WARHEADS on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.Media ContactsBrianne Covington, Marketing Director at Van Holten’s – marketing@vanholtenpickles.comLindsay Karlin, VP of Marketing & Product Development at Impact Confections – info@impactconfections.com

