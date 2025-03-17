Van Holten’s Teams Up with Mega Alimentos to Launch Mexican-Inspired Chamoy Pickle

Van Holten's x Chamoy Mega Pickle-In-A-Pouch

WATERLOO, WI, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Van Holten’s, the viral pickle-in-a-pouch brand, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Chamoy Mega, the #1 bestselling chamoy brand in the USA and Mexico, to create a flavor that fans have been begging for. Introducing the Van Holten’s x Chamoy Mega Pickle, a bold fusion of spicy, salty and tangy flavors inspired by the vibrant tastes of traditional Mexican cuisine.This innovative collaboration brings together Van Holten’s expertise in crafting crave-worthy pickles and Chamoy Mega’s rich history of delivering authentic Mexican flavors. The result is a snack that promises to keep the trend alive with consumers craving more diverse, globally inspired flavors.A Flavor Inspired by Cultural TrendsThe Van Holten’s x Chamoy Mega Pickle is the ultimate answer to growing consumer demand for globally inspired flavors and the rising popularity of chamoy in the U.S. Known for its versatile flavor profile, chamoy’s combination of sweet chili and spicy fruitiness, has become an staple topping in snacks. By bringing this beloved flavor to their signature Pickle-In-A-Pouch, Van Holten’s and Chamoy Mega are creating a unique snacking experience that’s both familiar and daringly new.Chamoy pickles have taken social media by storm, with influencers and celebrities sharing their reactions and sparking millions of views on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Viral videos showcasing chamoy pickles in bold taste tests and creative recipes have fueled their status as a must-try snack. This collaboration aims to bring the online craze directly to consumers, making it easier than ever to join the trend.“Chamoy has captured the hearts and taste buds of snack lovers everywhere,” said Eric Girard, VP of Sales & Marketing at Van Holten’s. “We've been watching the Chamoy Pickle trend carefully. Combining the Mega name with our great distribution will be the best way to get the product to distributors, retailers, and ultimately the consumers craving the flavor!"Available Nationwide in Spring 2025Van Holten’s x Chamoy Mega Pickle will make its debut at Sweets & Snacks 2025 and will be available nationwide online at Amazon, with additional availability at other retailers this Spring. Packaged in Van Holten’s signature pouch, this new flavor is perfect for on-the-go snacking, parties, or anyone looking to add a flavorful kick to their day.Make It MegaTo celebrate the launch, Van Holten’s and Chamoy Mega are inviting fans to join the conversation online. Social media challenges, influencer collaborations, and giveaways will encourage consumers to share their first reactions using the hashtag #MakeItMega. Whether it’s creating a chamoy-inspired recipe, filming a taste test, or simply enjoying the pickle straight out of the pouch, there’s no wrong way to celebrate this new flavor sensation.###About Van Holten’sFounded in 1898 and based in Waterloo, Wisconsin, Van Holten’s is the proud maker of the original Pickle-In-A-Pouch. With a passion for bold flavors and even bolder recipes, we specialize in creating innovative, high-quality pickle products that deliver a unique snacking experience. From our classic, fan favorites to exciting brand collaborations, Van Holten’s continues to bring joy to pickle lovers across the world. For more information, visit www.vanholtenpickles.com and follow @pickleinapouch on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook or X (formerly Twitter).About Mega FoodsMega Foods is known for its dedication to authentic flavors and high-quality products, bringing culinary traditions to households across the globe. Chamoy Mega is the #1 chamoy brand in Mexico and the USA, bringing the rich taste of Mexican tradition to families worldwide. Mega Foods is your trusted source for authentic flavor sand unmatched quality to every home. Learn more at mega-foods.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

