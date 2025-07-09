MERIT AWARDS ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2025 BUSINESS AWARDS

Merit Awards

Merit Awards announces winners

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Merit Awards , an independent awards program that honors excellence across global industries, today announced the winners of the 2025 Merit Awards for Business. This year’s program recognized achievements across a wide range of categories, including leadership, innovation, workplace culture, corporate responsibility, and strategic execution.Winners were selected by a panel of judges composed of industry executives, media professionals, consultants, and the Merit Awards editorial team. Submissions were evaluated based on innovation, impact, and overall contribution to business growth and excellence.“Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 Merit Awards for Business Excellence! These organizations and individuals exemplify what it means to lead with vision, integrity, and a relentless pursuit of improvement,” said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards.2025 Merit Awards for Business Winners:Business InnovationGold: DailyPaySilver: KNB CommunicationsBusiness TechnologyGold: Pipeliner CRMSilver: LegalVIEW DynamicInsightsBronze: IvantiCorporate Social ResponsibilityGold: Hyundai Motor AmericaSilver: Inmar IntelligenceCustomer ExperienceGold: Fusion ConnectSilver: FusionBronze: HighlineCustomer Service and SupportGold: DrFirstSilver: HometownBronze: Wolters Kluwer ELM SolutionsEmerging BusinessGold: Tandem Vet CareSilver: Paw ProsperExecutive LeadershipGold: KentroHealth and SafetyGold: Matanuska Telecom AssociationHuman ResourcesGold: Heliene, Inc.Leadership ExcellenceGold: Spencer Baird, Inmar IntelligenceLegal and ComplianceGold: Wolters Kluwer ELM SolutionsMarketing and SalesGold: LBMC Brand and Marketing TeamSilver: WonderBotzOperational ExcellenceGold: HighlineSilver: GoSecurePrivate CompanyGold: IvantiSilver: KentroProduct and Service QualityGold: Sandline GlobalSilver: Fusion ConnectProject ManagementGold: GoSecureSilver: Sandline GlobalResearch and DevelopmentGold: OncoHostThe 2025 Merit Awards for Technology are now open for submissions.About Merit AwardsThe Merit Awards were created to recognize the efforts of global industries and the markets they serve. The program honors organizations and individuals who have made a meaningful impact through innovation, leadership, and performance. Winners are selected through a rigorous judging process by industry experts, media, and the Merit Awards team.For more information, visit: www.merit-awards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.