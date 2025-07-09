MERIT AWARDS ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2025 BUSINESS AWARDS
Merit Awards announces winnersIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Merit Awards, an independent awards program that honors excellence across global industries, today announced the winners of the 2025 Merit Awards for Business. This year’s program recognized achievements across a wide range of categories, including leadership, innovation, workplace culture, corporate responsibility, and strategic execution.
Winners were selected by a panel of judges composed of industry executives, media professionals, consultants, and the Merit Awards editorial team. Submissions were evaluated based on innovation, impact, and overall contribution to business growth and excellence.
“Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 Merit Awards for Business Excellence! These organizations and individuals exemplify what it means to lead with vision, integrity, and a relentless pursuit of improvement,” said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards.
2025 Merit Awards for Business Winners:
Business Innovation
Gold: DailyPay
Silver: KNB Communications
Business Technology
Gold: Pipeliner CRM
Silver: LegalVIEW DynamicInsights
Bronze: Ivanti
Corporate Social Responsibility
Gold: Hyundai Motor America
Silver: Inmar Intelligence
Customer Experience
Gold: Fusion Connect
Silver: Fusion
Bronze: Highline
Customer Service and Support
Gold: DrFirst
Silver: Hometown
Bronze: Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions
Emerging Business
Gold: Tandem Vet Care
Silver: Paw Prosper
Executive Leadership
Gold: Kentro
Health and Safety
Gold: Matanuska Telecom Association
Human Resources
Gold: Heliene, Inc.
Leadership Excellence
Gold: Spencer Baird, Inmar Intelligence
Legal and Compliance
Gold: Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions
Marketing and Sales
Gold: LBMC Brand and Marketing Team
Silver: WonderBotz
Operational Excellence
Gold: Highline
Silver: GoSecure
Private Company
Gold: Ivanti
Silver: Kentro
Product and Service Quality
Gold: Sandline Global
Silver: Fusion Connect
Project Management
Gold: GoSecure
Silver: Sandline Global
Research and Development
Gold: OncoHost
The 2025 Merit Awards for Technology are now open for submissions.
About Merit Awards
The Merit Awards were created to recognize the efforts of global industries and the markets they serve. The program honors organizations and individuals who have made a meaningful impact through innovation, leadership, and performance. Winners are selected through a rigorous judging process by industry experts, media, and the Merit Awards team.
For more information, visit: www.merit-awards.com
