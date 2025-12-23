Merit Awards

Merit Awards Announces 2025 Automotive Award Winners Honoring Excellence Across the Global Automotive Industry

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Merit Awards , a global awards program recognizing outstanding achievements across industries, today announced the 2025 Automotive Award winners, honoring organizations and teams that have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and leadership within the automotive industry.This year’s Automotive Award recipients represent a diverse range of companies advancing vehicle technology, safety, sustainability, customer experience, and operational performance across the global automotive ecosystem.“The 2025 Automotive winners exemplify the innovation, resilience, and forward-thinking leadership that continue to redefine the automotive industry,” said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards. “These organizations are setting new benchmarks for excellence and shaping the future of mobility.”2025 Merit Awards – Automotive WinnersCategory: Connected CarData Management Platform of the Year● Gold Winner: DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal● Silver Winner: Authenticom Group of CompaniesCategory: Electric VehiclesBattery Charging Technology Solution of the Year● Gold Winner: Sensata Technologies High Efficiency Contactor (HEC)Charging Station Solution Provider of the Year● Gold Winner: RoveCategory: Industry LeadershipAuto Dealership Technology of the Year● Gold Winner: CallRevu● Silver Winner: Rohrman Automotive GroupCategory: Sensor TechnologyAuto Sensor Innovation of the Year● Gold Winner: Hayden AIAll entries were evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts and judged on innovation, measurable impact, scalability, and overall contribution to the automotive industry.For more information about the Merit Awards and to view a full list of winners across all categories, visit www.merit-awards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.