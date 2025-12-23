Pinnacle Awards Announces Overall Business Winners Across Key Industry Categories

Logo

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pinnacle Awards , a premier global awards program recognizing outstanding achievement across business and industry, today announced its Overall Business Award categories, honoring organizations that demonstrate exceptional leadership, performance, innovation, and impact.The Overall Business Awards recognize companies that rise above their peers by setting new standards of excellence across strategy, culture, growth, and execution. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an independent panel of industry experts and judges.“The Overall Business categories represent the highest level of recognition within the Pinnacle Awards,” said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. “These organizations exemplify what it means to lead with purpose, innovate with intention, and deliver meaningful impact in today’s competitive business environment.”Below are the Overall Business Award Categories and Subcategories for this year’s Pinnacle Awards. Winners will be announced as Platinum, Diamond, and Emerald honorees in each category.Overall Business Award CategoriesBest Workplaces & Employee CultureBest Places to WorkPlatinum Winner: PopmenuCorporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & SustainabilityEnvironmental Impact AwardPlatinum Winner: Hitachi VantaraCorporate Social ResponsibilityPlatinum Winner: Genesis Motor AmericaDiamond Winner: Hyundai Motor AmericaHealth, Safety & WellbeingHealth and Safety LeadershipPlatinum Winner: Hyundai Motor AmericaMental Health InitiativesPlatinum Winner: Doreen Samelson/CatalightDiamond Winner: QuantalX NeuroscienceHuman Resources & Workforce ManagementHuman Resources LeadershipPlatinum Winner: ProSync Technology Group, LLCInnovation & TechnologyAI & Automation LeadershipPlatinum Winner: VerifastDiamond Winner: AmiveroEmerald Winner: XsolisBusiness InnovationPlatinum Winner: First OrionDiamond Winner: Brook.aiEmerald Winner: Judi HealthDigital TransformationPlatinum Winner: AdhereTech - Aidia SystemDiamond Winner: Telit CinterionInnovation in Product DevelopmentPlatinum Winner: quipDiamond Winner: DocereeLeadership & Executive ExcellenceExecutive LeadershipPlatinum Winner: Bruno Bertini, CMOWomen in Leadership ExcellencePlatinum Winner: Teresa MurpheyProduct & Service DevelopmentPlatinum Winner: Velocity Advisory GroupThe Pinnacle Awards celebrate organizations of all sizes and across all industries, shining a spotlight on those shaping the future of business through innovation, resilience, and leadership.For more information about the Pinnacle Awards, submission categories, and upcoming announcements, visit www.pinnacle-award.com

