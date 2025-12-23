Pinnacle Awards Announces Overall Business Winners Across Key Industry Categories
Celebrating Excellence, Innovation, and Leadership in BusinessIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pinnacle Awards, a premier global awards program recognizing outstanding achievement across business and industry, today announced its Overall Business Award categories, honoring organizations that demonstrate exceptional leadership, performance, innovation, and impact.
The Overall Business Awards recognize companies that rise above their peers by setting new standards of excellence across strategy, culture, growth, and execution. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an independent panel of industry experts and judges.
“The Overall Business categories represent the highest level of recognition within the Pinnacle Awards,” said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. “These organizations exemplify what it means to lead with purpose, innovate with intention, and deliver meaningful impact in today’s competitive business environment.”
Below are the Overall Business Award Categories and Subcategories for this year’s Pinnacle Awards. Winners will be announced as Platinum, Diamond, and Emerald honorees in each category.
Overall Business Award Categories
Best Workplaces & Employee Culture
Best Places to Work
Platinum Winner: Popmenu
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Sustainability
Environmental Impact Award
Platinum Winner: Hitachi Vantara
Corporate Social Responsibility
Platinum Winner: Genesis Motor America
Diamond Winner: Hyundai Motor America
Health, Safety & Wellbeing
Health and Safety Leadership
Platinum Winner: Hyundai Motor America
Mental Health Initiatives
Platinum Winner: Doreen Samelson/Catalight
Diamond Winner: QuantalX Neuroscience
Human Resources & Workforce Management
Human Resources Leadership
Platinum Winner: ProSync Technology Group, LLC
Innovation & Technology
AI & Automation Leadership
Platinum Winner: Verifast
Diamond Winner: Amivero
Emerald Winner: Xsolis
Business Innovation
Platinum Winner: First Orion
Diamond Winner: Brook.ai
Emerald Winner: Judi Health
Digital Transformation
Platinum Winner: AdhereTech - Aidia System
Diamond Winner: Telit Cinterion
Innovation in Product Development
Platinum Winner: quip
Diamond Winner: Doceree
Leadership & Executive Excellence
Executive Leadership
Platinum Winner: Bruno Bertini, CMO
Women in Leadership Excellence
Platinum Winner: Teresa Murphey
Product & Service Development
Platinum Winner: Velocity Advisory Group
The Pinnacle Awards celebrate organizations of all sizes and across all industries, shining a spotlight on those shaping the future of business through innovation, resilience, and leadership.
For more information about the Pinnacle Awards, submission categories, and upcoming announcements, visit www.pinnacle-award.com.
