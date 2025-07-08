N.C. Mountain State Fair competition information now online

FLETCHER – Blue ribbons, bragging rights and prize money are up for grabs at the N.C. Mountain State Fair and the competition information is now online so people can start working on their entries. That includes preparing for a fun, new, in-person, day-of “Mullet & ‘Stache” competition on Sept. 6, where you can fatten your wallet with your winning mullet or earn some cash for your fabulous ‘stache.

First-, second- and third-place ribbons will be awarded for the best mullet and facial hair, along with $50 for first, $25 for second and $10 for third. The hair must be your own, no extensions are allowed, but styling aids including color, glitter or hair products, are permitted.

The contest takes place on Heritage Stage with contestants judged on appearance, style, presentation and audience reaction.

Another day-of competition, the popular Ice Cream Eating Contest, returns on Sept. 9 with four classes: Ages 5-7, ages 8-12, ages 13-17 and adults ages 18 and up. The contest, which is sponsored by the N.C. Dairy Producers Association, is limited to the first 20 people to register in each age class. The first one to eat the designated amount of ice cream will be the winner and receive a trophy. Ribbons will be awarded to second- and third-place winners.

“In addition to these special one-day only contests, the general and livestock competitions offered each year are always a fun, creative and inspiring part of the N.C. Mountain State Fair,” said Sean McKeon, N.C. Mountain State Fair general manager. “Artists, crafters, gardeners, livestock exhibitors, wood workers, hobbyists, cooks, singers and musicians can also earn colorful ribbons and prize money for their top entries while showcasing the incredible talent we have in Western N.C.”

The online competition catalog provides important information, contest rules and deadlines for each category of competitions. The deadline for cooking competitions and gospel singing contest is Aug. 8, the deadline for the clogging competition is Aug. 15, and the deadline for general competitions and livestock shows is Aug. 22. Exhibitors are encouraged to make their entries early as popular categories can fill up before the deadline dates.



To access the catalog and entry information, go to https://www.wncagcenter.org/p/mountainstatefair/exhibitors. Registration must be completed online using ShoWorks, an online registration system that is used at fairs across the country.

All general exhibit competitions are free to enter and open to North Carolina residents. For exhibitors in outlying Western N.C. counties, there is a Pony Express Service option. This service allows general exhibitors to drop off their entries at their local county extension office by Aug. 22 for delivery to the fair. Please check the fair website for a list of participating counties for this service.

Livestock competitions includes various categories for cattle, swine, goat, sheep, poultry, rabbits and llamas. Registration for youth shows is free, with a fee for open shows. Please check the website for rules and documentation required for each category.

More information about this year’s new competitions can be found at https://www.wncagcenter.org/p/mountainstatefair/exhibitors.

Following is a list of all entry deadlines for competitions at the 2023 Fair.

Gospel Singing Contest Aug. 8

Cooking Competitions Aug. 8

Clogging Championship Aug. 15

Livestock Contests Aug. 22

General Exhibits Aug. 22

Mullet & ‘Stache Show Sept. 6 by 2:30 p.m.

Ice Cream Eating Contest Sept. 9 by 6:15 pm

The 2025 Mountain State Fair runs Sep. 5-14 at the Western N.C. Ag Center in Fletcher. Discount tickets are now on sale at www.wncagcenter.org.

-30-