Premier Phophi Ramathuba urges Limpopo residents to honour Nelson Mandela's legacy

The Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, calls upon all residents to observe July as Mandela Month – a time to reflect on the immense contributions of Nelson Mandela and to embody the spirit of his legacy through acts of service and community upliftment.

“Nelson Mandela dedicated his life to the pursuit of equality, justice and peace. His unwavering commitment to human rights, community development and social justice remains a guiding light for us all. As we celebrate Mandela Month, we are reminded of his belief that each one of us has the power to effect change in our communities, regardless of how small the action may seem,” says Premier Dr Ramathuba.

Premier Dr Ramathuba emphasises that this month serves as an invaluable opportunity to engage in selfless acts of kindness and compassion. Whether it is volunteering for local charities, helping the less fortunate, or participating in community clean-up drives, residents are encouraged to take meaningful actions that foster unity and build a stronger society.

Madiba taught us that "what counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead." In his spirit, let us come together to honour his legacy by showing empathy and making a tangible difference in the lives of those around us, Premier Dr Ramathuba says.

The Premier urges all to embrace the values of inclusivity, respect and compassion that Mandela championed and work collectively to create a better future for the province.

“As we commemorate the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela this July, let us challenge ourselves to do our part in building a more just and equitable Limpopo,” concludes Premier Dr Ramathuba.

