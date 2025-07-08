Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI & Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B3002595
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06/29/2025 | 1608 hours
STREET: Kelly Stand Road
TOWN: Arlington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jonathan R. Thomas
AGE: 68
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Athens, VT
VIOLATION:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Escape
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Multiple Sustained
HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a roll-over crash located on Kelly Stand Road in Arlington, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene followed by Arlington Rescue Squad. Troopers initiated an investigation and identified the operator as Jonathan R. Thomas. It was discovered that Thomas was in operation of the motor vehicle when he rolled-over his car with one occupant inside. Thomas was screened for alcohol impairment and was subsequently brought back to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. McIntire was then transported to SVMC to receive medical treatment. Thomas was issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Division on September 08, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer for the charges of DUI and Negligent Operation.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 | 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
--
Trooper Michael Arel
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.