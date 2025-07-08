Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI & Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B3002595

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 06/29/2025 | 1608 hours

STREET: Kelly Stand Road

TOWN: Arlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jonathan R. Thomas

AGE: 68

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Athens, VT

VIOLATION:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Multiple Sustained

HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC)

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a roll-over crash located on Kelly Stand Road in Arlington, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene followed by Arlington Rescue Squad. Troopers initiated an investigation and identified the operator as Jonathan R. Thomas. It was discovered that Thomas was in operation of the motor vehicle when he rolled-over his car with one occupant inside. Thomas was screened for alcohol impairment and was subsequently brought back to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. McIntire was then transported to SVMC to receive medical treatment. Thomas was issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Division on September 08, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer for the charges of DUI and Negligent Operation.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 | 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

--

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421