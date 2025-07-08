$19M Thruway Improvement Project Completed

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a $19 million infrastructure improvement project on the Thruway (I-90) in Albany and Schenectady Counties. The project included full and partial depth repairs on approximately 40 lane miles located just east of exit 25 (Schenectady - I-890 - NY Routes 7 & 146) and east of exit 26 (Schenectady - Scotia - I-890 - NY Routes 5 & 5S). Approximately 40,000 motorists use this section of I-90 in both directions every day. The project began in 2024 and was completed on time and on budget.

“New York State is making critical investments in our infrastructure, modernizing our transportation systems and improving connectivity across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “The enhancements included in this project will help provide a smoother ride for motorists and allow them to get to their destinations more efficiently.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The Thruway Authority is reinvesting toll revenue back into the system with these infrastructure projects, enhancing the safety and reliability of the Thruway. Projects like this are important examples of putting toll dollars to work to improve the dependability of the Thruway system and to continue to make the Thruway one of the safest superhighways in the nation.”

The project included full and partial depth pavement repairs between milepost 153.78 and milepost 161.3 using asphalt, as well as shoulder reconstruction. The existing asphalt overlay on the pavement of I-90 under the exit 25 overpass was also removed and replaced with a thinner overlay, which provides additional vertical clearance below the interchange bridge. Mill and inlay was also performed between milepost 153.78 and milepost 161.3, including the exit 25A on and off ramps and shoulders. Additional work included U-Turn upgrades at mileposts 154.3, 158.0, and 159.78, replacement of the bridge joints at the exit 25A bridge over I-90, and safety improvements such as installing new guiderail, new reflective line striping and upgrades to drainage and culverts.

Callanan Industries, Inc. of Albany, NY was the project contractor.

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “The completion of the Capital Region Thruway Project is a major achievement for our state. This vital upgrade represents a meaningful investment in safer, more efficient travel for the millions who rely on this route each year. I’m proud to have supported this initiative, addressing our infrastructure needs and advancing a more connected New York.”

Chair of the Assembly Transportation Committee Assemblyman William Magnarelli said, “Investing in critical infrastructure projects enhances the safety and reliability of the Thruway system and helps encourage statewide commerce and travel.”

For up-to-date travel information, motorists are encouraged to download the mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Travelers can also visit the Thruway Authority's interactive Traveler Map which features live traffic cameras. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails, which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

About the Thruway Authority

The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, built in the early 1950s, is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. The maintenance and operation of the Thruway system is funded primarily by tolls. The Thruway Authority does not receive any dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and is paid for by those who drive the Thruway, including one-third of drivers from out of state.

In 2024, the Thruway Authority processed more than 400 million toll transactions and motorists drove 8.2 billion miles on the Thruway. The Authority’s 2025-2029 Capital Plan invests $2.7 billion into infrastructure and equipment, an increased commitment of $742 million or 38 percent since the approval of a multi-year toll adjustment plan in 2023. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately 61 percent of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 pavement lane miles as well as the replacement or rehabilitation of 20 percent of the Thruway’s 819 bridges.

The Thruway is one of the safest roadways in the country with a fatality rate far below the nationwide index, and toll rates are among the lowest in the country compared to similar toll roads. The Thruway’s base passenger vehicle toll rate is less than $0.05 per mile, compared to the Ohio Turnpike ($0.06 per mile), the New Jersey Turnpike (up to $0.39 per mile) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike ($0.16 per mile).

The lives of Thruway Authority employees, roadway workers and emergency personnel depend on all of those who travel the highway. Motorists should stay alert and pay attention while driving, slow down in work zones and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road. The state’s Move Over Law, which was expanded in March 2024, requires drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway. Safety is a shared responsibility.

For more information, follow the Thruway on Facebook, X and Instagram, or visit the Thruway website.