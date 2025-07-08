The EverMindful Retreat Celebrates 5 Years as A Champion for Mindfulness, Mental Health and Spiritual Awakening
SOUTHBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverMindful, the global community dedicated to holistic wellness and spiritual growth, is proud to announce the return of its signature in-person gathering, the 5th Annual EverMindful IRL (In Real Life). Taking place July 25–27, 2025, at the Heritage Hotel & Conference Center in Southbury, Connecticut, this immersive retreat offers a weekend of healing, inspiration, and connection.
Founded by wellness guide and community builder Lois Villa, EverMindful has cultivated a vibrant international network through platforms like Clubhouse, where Villa—affectionately known as “Mama Lo”—hosts daily rooms focused on mindfulness, mental health, and spiritual awakening.
This year’s retreat will feature a dynamic lineup of breakout sessions, including:
Simply Overcoming Depression – exploring the transformative connection between mental health and nutrition.
* Simply Plant-Based Energy – discussing how plant-based nutrition fuels energy and enhances physical performance.
* Simply Grief Recovery Through Legacy – guiding individuals to transform loss into meaningful impact.
* Awakening Your Divine Blueprint – designed to deepen self-awareness and restore energetic balance.evermindful.net
Attendees will also enjoy group meditations, sound healing, tarot readings, and a vendor village showcasing heart-led entrepreneurs and creators.
“EverMindful IRL is more than a retreat—it’s a sacred space where we remember who we are and who we’re becoming,” says founder Lois Villa. “In a world that often pulls us apart, this weekend brings us back together—to ourselves, to each other, and to the divine within.”
The retreat includes a nourishing lunch provided by the Heritage Center and offers personalized experiences designed to awaken the spirit, nourish the body, and expand the mind.
Space is limited. To reserve your spot or learn more, visit: https://evermindful.net
Julie Drost Lokun
The Mediacasters
+1 847-361-9519
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.