Limegreen Southeast Asian Grill: Bringing a Culinary Vision to Life at UT Austin

From feasibility studies to construction, every step demanded innovative solutions.” — Jeremy Koomler, Cofounder at Framework Architects

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Limegreen Southeast Asian Grill, a vibrant fast-casual Asian food restaurant, is two months away from completion in the bustling heart of the University of Texas campus. Housed in a 22-story mid-century high-rise known as The Castilian, the new ground floor restaurant is a testament to the power of adaptive reuse and the determination of a team committed to overcoming complex design challenges. Construction is expected to be completed in early August 2025.

Located just off “The Drag,” a high-traffic area teeming with students and professionals, the space will attract students, faculty, and visitors alike. The 2,000 sq. ft. space includes a variety of indoor dining/seating options and restaurant serving lines designed to keep up with to-go mobile order demand. “The location was perfect, but the space itself presented one of the most intricate puzzles we’ve ever tackled,” said Jeremy Koomler, Cofounder at Framework Architects. “From feasibility studies to construction, every step demanded innovative solutions.”

A Collaborative Effort

Despite the inherent complexities of the project, the collaborative efforts of the owner, design team, and construction team are keeping the project on track. The project team includes Framework Architects as project manager and lead designers with interior design support by S Tipton Studio, Power Forward providing Mechanical/Electrical/Plumbing, Salas Obrien for structural engineering, Baker Group as foodservice consultant, and general contractor, P2 Commercial.

“This project is a true reflection of what’s possible with adaptive reuse,” added Koomler. “By embracing the constraints, we’ve created a space that not only meets the needs of the restaurant but also contributes to the vibrant character of the community.”

For more details about the project, visit Mission Impossible: Transforming a Challenging Space into a Thriving Asian Restaurant, on the Framework website (www.frameworkarchs.com).

About Framework Architects

Framework Architects was established from two designers’ passion for servant-based leadership and innovative problem-solving. The company aims to lead its clients through the challenging design and construction process, with continual, predictable outcomes. Visit us at www.frameworkarchs.com.

