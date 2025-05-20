EY US Unveils Trey Traviesa of MGT as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Florida Award Finalist

As we mark our firm’s 50th anniversary, we continue to believe that no sector of the U.S. economy impacts more people, more frequently, in more important ways than the SLED sector.” — Trey Traviesa, MGT CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced the finalists for the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Florida Award. Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities. The program honors bold entrepreneurs whose innovations shape the future and pave the way for a thriving economy and a hopeful tomorrow.

An independent panel of judges selected Trey Traviesa among 25 finalists for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

“I’m humbled to be named a finalist for this honor, and as a member of MGT, I’m especially proud to represent our firm and all the success we’ve achieved together doggedly pursuing our bold super-grower vision to be the impact and performance category killer in the vast, ultra-fragmented and leaderless state, local and education government industry (“SLED”),” Traviesa said. “As we mark our firm’s 50th anniversary, we continue to believe that no sector of the U.S. economy impacts more people, more frequently, in more important ways than the SLED sector. Every day, our expert team members put this belief into action by delivering the most specialized, mission-critical technology and advisory solutions across the nation in more than 2,000 trusted advisor clients we are privileged to serve.”

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 13 during a special celebration in Orlando and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, and SAP. In Florida, sponsors also include ADP – regional Silver sponsor.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally. The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets. Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories. All in to shape the future with confidence.

About MGT

MGT is a national technology and advisory solutions leader serving state, local government, and education clients. Our specialized solutions solve the most critical issues that live at the top of our client’s leadership agenda. Our advisory and technology domains are foundational elements in our approach to helping state local and education agencies innovate, transform, and manage efficiently. We partner to help clients strengthen their foundations, implement systematic changes, and build resilience for the future. MGT is committed to impacting communities for good. For more information, visit us at mgt.us.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

