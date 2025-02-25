Tambellini Group, Higher Ed Technology Pioneer, Joins Government Technology and Advisory Solutions leader, MGT

Tambellini is a perfect fit with MGT in all the ways that matter – deep expertise, rich talent, an entrepreneurial culture, and absolute dedication to serving clients for life.” — Trey Traviesa, MGT CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MGT, a national technology and advisory solutions leader serving state, local, and education government (SLED) clients, announces the acquisition of Tambellini Group, a leading technology research and professional services platform dedicated to advancing the higher education CIO agenda. Tambellini offers CIOs - and technology providers who support them - the industry’s leading proprietary product research and market intelligence subscription solution in higher education. Tambellini experts provide customized insights and innovative solutions for higher ed CIOs driving student, faculty, and staff success.

“I am thrilled about the combination of the Tambellini Group and MGT,” said Vicki Tambellini, CEO and Founder at Tambellini Group. “This partnership represents an incredible opportunity to combine our unique, complementary strengths and deliver even greater value to higher education institutions across the nation, helping them partner effectively with technology providers to tackle their most mission-critical technology data and governance challenges.”

Founded in 2001 to enable vital technology transformation and modernization in higher education, Tambellini cultivated a cadre of experts to develop solutions making a tremendous impact on hundreds of colleges and universities today. Tambellini provides data-driven insights, analyst guidance, and market-leading research for higher education technology leaders to assist their institutions and technology partners with the development and implementation of high-stakes, cross-campus technology modernization.

Pioneering the higher education technology landscape for decades, Tambellini invented the Education Institution Technology Profile Database®, which is unparalleled in its breadth and depth of higher education research and data, containing nearly 5 million data points and information on more than 104,000 technology selections spanning more than 21,000 institutions worldwide. Together, MGT and Tambellini will offer a holistic approach to addressing the strategic, operational, and technology needs of higher education institutions.

Trey Traviesa, CEO at MGT said, “I have so much respect for Vicki and the team she built over her decades-long career to solve one of the most important problems in higher education...how CIOs partner with the world’s top technology providers to build and operate the digital infrastructure colleges and universities need at a cost they can continuously afford. Tambellini is a perfect fit with MGT in all the ways that matter – deep expertise, rich talent, an entrepreneurial culture, and absolute dedication to serving clients for life. Together we have enormous opportunity to innovate, expand solutions and client value, impact students and community, and grow into the category-of-1 leader in SLED technology research solutions.”

For more information about the combination and the services offered by MGT and Tambellini, please visit www.mgt.us.

About Tambellini Group

The Tambellini Group has been the leading provider of unbiased and proprietary research and advisory services to higher education since 2001. Our mission is to equip educational institutions with impartial insights, tools, and market predictions needed to make informed technology decisions while maximizing return on investment and constituent experience. We empower institutions to overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and pave the way toward a brighter future for higher education.

About MGT

MGT is a national technology and advisory solutions leader serving state, local government, and education (SLED) clients. Our specialized solutions solve the most critical issues that live at the top of our client’s leadership agenda. Our advisory and technology domains are foundational elements in our approach to helping state and local governments innovate, transform, and manage efficiently. We partner to help clients strengthen their foundations, implement systematic changes, and build resilience for the future. MGT is committed to impacting communities for good. For more information, visit us at mgt.us.

