BluWorkz and West AlabamaWorks Launch Statewide Rollout of VR Forklift Simulators in Alabama High Schools

20 Mobile VR Forklift Simulators from BluWorkz Being Deployed

Phase 1 Deploys 20 Mobile VR Training Units to Support Workforce Development and Modern Manufacturing Education

We’re honored to support this workforce initiative with West AlabamaWorks, helping prepare Alabama students for real-world careers through modern, scalable training technology.” — Peter Chronopoulos, Co-Founder

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BluWorkz , a leader in immersive workforce training solutions, today announced a major partnership with West AlabamaWorks to deploy 20 mobile virtual reality ( VR ) forklift simulators across the State of Alabama. The initiative marks Phase 1 of a statewide rollout supporting West AlabamaWorks’ Modern Manufacturing Program.The VR simulators will be placed in high schools throughout Alabama to provide students with hands-on, industry-aligned training for high-demand careers in manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain operations. The program is designed to strengthen Alabama’s workforce pipeline by introducing students to practical skills before graduation.“West AlabamaWorks selected BluWorkz as a partner because their virtual reality training solutions align directly with our goal of preparing students for high-demand careers in modern manufacturing,” said Donny Jones, Chief Workforce Officer at West AlabamaWorks. “Their mobile VR forklift simulators allow us to deliver consistent, industry-relevant training to students across the state, including in rural and underserved communities.”The immersive simulators replicate real-world forklift operation scenarios, allowing students to develop foundational skills in a safe, engaging environment. By integrating VR technology into classroom instruction, the program helps bridge the gap between education and employer needs while increasing access to career pathways.“This partnership enables us to connect education and workforce development in a meaningful way,” Jones added. “By introducing students to hands-on, immersive training early, we are strengthening Alabama’s talent pipeline and helping employers meet current and future workforce demands.”Alabama continues to lead the nation in innovative workforce development strategies, particularly those focused on equity and access. The BluWorkz and West AlabamaWorks collaboration expands opportunities for students in underserved communities while supporting economic growth across the state. BluWorkz continues to expand their partnerships with schools, workforce agencies and companies across the U.S. and Canada, making them the leader in virtual reality workforce training solutions.

