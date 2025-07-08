Press Releases

07/08/2025

Attorney General Tong Announces $85,000 Settlement with TicketNetwork for Violations of the Connecticut Data Privacy Act​

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced a settlement with TicketNetwork, Inc. as a result of an investigation into violations of the Connecticut Data Privacy Act. Under the settlement, TicketNetwork has agreed to comply with the requirements of the CTDPA, maintain metrics for consumer rights requests received under the CTDPA, provide a report of these metrics to the Attorney General, and pay $85,000.

The Office of the Attorney General first sent a CTDPA “cure notice” to TicketNetwork on November 9, 2023—four months after the law took effect, flagging deficiencies in the company’s privacy notice and giving the company the chance to come into compliance without penalty. In particular, the company’s privacy notice was largely unreadable, missing key data rights, and contained rights mechanisms that were misconfigured or inoperable. Under the CTDPA’s cure period, TicketNetwork had 60 days— until January 8, 2024— to resolve each deficiency. TicketNetwork did not resolve these deficiencies well beyond the cure period.

To date, the Office of the Attorney General has issued four separate “privacy notice sweeps” consisting of over two dozen cure notices in total, all aimed at addressing privacy notice deficiencies. TicketNetwork is the only entity that repeatedly represented that they had resolved deficiencies when they had not done so, and failed to timely respond to follow-up correspondence. Nearly all other companies took prompt steps to come into compliance.

“The Connecticut Data Privacy Act gives consumers powerful baseline rights, including the right to access, correct, and delete personal data stored and collected by businesses, and the right to opt-out of the sale of personal data and targeted advertising. Covered businesses must maintain clear privacy notices that describe these rights. This law has now been in effect for two years. There is no excuse for continued non-compliance, and we are prepared to use the full weight of our enforcement authority to protect consumer privacy,” said Attorney General Tong.

The CTDPA is one of the first comprehensive consumer privacy laws in the country and took effect on July 1, 2023. The CTDPA provides several new rights for consumers and requires covered businesses to maintain a privacy notice that clearly describes what rights Connecticut consumers have under the law and how consumers may exercise their rights.

The CTDPA’s transparency requirements are a crucial component of the law— these provisions ensure that Connecticut residents have insight into the collection, use and sharing of their personal data, understand their new data rights, and are able to exercise those rights. The Office of the Attorney General has continued to review companies’ privacy notices and the functionality of consumer rights mechanisms under the CTDPA. The CTDPA’s cure period expired on January 1, 2025, and the Office of the Attorney General has since begun issuing Notices of Violation addressed at privacy notice deficiencies.

For more information about the CTDPA, visit the Attorney General’s FAQ page here. For more information about the Privacy team's enforcement efforts, read the published enforcement reports here and here.

Assistant Attorneys General Laura Martella, Jordan Levin, and Kileigh Nassau; legal investigator Carly Smedberg; as well as Deputy Associate Attorney General and Privacy Section Chief Michele Lucan, assisted the Attorney General in this matter.



