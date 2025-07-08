Governor Stein Provides Updates on Flooding

Today Governor Stein provided updates on recent flooding in central North Carolina and urged North Carolinians to stay safe and be aware of ongoing flooding and road closures in their areas.

“I am grateful to the first responders who are keeping people safe and for the proactive work of emergency management professionals and the North Carolina Department of Transportation,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I urge all North Carolinians to listen to any guidance from local weather and local emergency management officials and be aware of any road warnings and closures before they leave the house.”

Local states of emergency have been declared in Alamance, Moore, and Orange Counties, and there have also been reports of flooding in Durham County. North Carolina Emergency Management continues to support impacted communities with resources, rescue teams, and personnel as requested to supplement local responders.

NCDOT has reopened several major roads that closed due to flooding, including I-40/85 in Alamance County, but about 120 roads remain closed due to this weather event. The department reminds everyone to play it safe and never try to pass through standing water.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

Please follow your local government and local news outlets on their websites and on social media. Many local emergency management agencies have public notification systems in place that you can sign up for.

In the event of flooding, North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommend these tips:

• Listen to local weather forecasts – floods can occur with little notice.

• Enable emergency alerts on your cell phone to receive notifications from the National Weather Service.

• Barricades are there for your safety. If you see a barricade, find another route. Do not attempt to go around it.

• Turn around if you see flooding to reduce the likelihood of drowning.

• Never walk through moving water – 6 inches of moving water can knock a person down.

• Don’t drive through flooded areas – 2 feet of moving water can sweep a vehicle away.

• Visit Fiman.NC.Gov to access the state’s over 600 flood gauges and to sign up for alerts for the gauges closest to your home.