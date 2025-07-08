Attorney General Jackley Announces DCI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Sioux Falls

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), at the request of Sioux Falls Police Department, is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Monday night, July 7, in Sioux Falls.

“The Attorney General’s Office and DCI take officer involved shootings seriously, and we will do a thorough and impartial investigation into this incident,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We will share with the public the results of the investigation once it is completed.”

Monday’s incident occurred when the Sioux Falls Police Department Violent Crimes Unit contacted Deondre Gene Blackhawk, 24, in the 100 block of South Garfield Avenue in Sioux Falls. The suspect was wanted on multiple warrants on burglary and drug charges. He was on probation and had been identified as a suspect in an aggravated assault on Sunday, July 5, in Sioux Falls when a female was shot.

When contacted by officers, Blackhawk fled on foot. During the short pursuit, the defendant fired a handgun at the three officers. The officers returned fire, striking the defendant multiple times. He remains at a local hospital. The officers were not injured.

The weapon Blackhawk was carrying was recovered at the scene by DCI.

In its investigation, DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview those involved, and review all available video. DCI will issue a summary once the investigation is completed. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

This is the fifth Officer Involved Shooting in South Dakota this year.

