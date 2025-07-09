RISKFOOTPRINT AND COMMUNITY RESILIENCE CONSULTING FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

What Is RiskFootprint(tm)

Bringing ASTM’s Property Resilience Assessment Standard to life with high-fidelity vulnerability and value-at-risk analysis

RiskFootprint™ has emerged as a leader in the resilience assessment market, a position reinforced by ASTM’s Property Resilience Assessment Standard (E 3429-24),” said Albert Slap...” — Albert Slap

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RiskFootprint ™, a leading provider of hazard and climate risk assessment tools and resilience consulting services ( www.riskfootprint.com ), today announced a strategic partnership with Community Resilience Consulting www.cresilience.com ), led by Bill Bohn. This collaboration combines RiskFootprint’s advanced data-curation platform with Community Resilience Consulting’s unmatched FEMA Hazus expertise to scale vulnerability and value-at-risk analyses in support of the new ASTM Property Resilience Assessment Standard (E 3429-24).________________________________________Partnership Highlights• RiskFootprint™ will integrate Hazus-driven, engineering-level damage curves into its cloud-based Property Resilience Assessment workflows.• Community Resilience Consulting brings 25-years of global experience in hazard mitigation and climate adaptation planning.• Together, the firms will deliver turnkey assessments that quantify resilient retrofit ROI, benefit-cost ratios, and strategies for floods, winds, wildfires, earthquakes, and more.________________________________________Community Resilience Consulting CredentialsBill Bohn and his team have:• Supported FEMA headquarters with Hazus software testing, training materials and technical manuals.• Delivered Hazus risk assessment courses across the United States.• Advised USAID, World Bank, IFC and IDB on climate risk assessments in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, North America, and South America.• Developed the National Disaster Preparedness Training Center’s Community Resilience Course.• Co-authored NOAA’s Coastal Climate Change Adaptation Course and the World Bank’s Community Reconstruction Handbook.• Earned degrees in Aerospace & Ocean Engineering (Virginia Tech) and Geographic & Cartographic Sciences (graduate).________________________________________Executive Perspectives“RiskFootprint™ has emerged as a leader in the resilience assessment market, a position reinforced by ASTM’s Property Resilience Assessment Standard (E 3429-24),” said Albert Slap, President of RiskFootprint™. “The ASTM PRA Stage Two—vulnerability and value-at-risk analysis—is uniquely enabled by FEMA Hazus. Partnering with Bill Bohn and Community Resilience Consulting allows us to deliver high-fidelity Stage Two assessments at scale, empowering clients to prioritize resilient retrofits and quantify risk reduction benefits.”“We’ve collaborated with Albert and the RiskFootprint™ team for three years,” said Bill Bohn, Principal of Community Resilience Consulting. “Formalizing our partnership ensures that asset owners, investors, lenders, and insurers gain clear, pre-event estimates of potential losses from floods, winds and earthquakes and many other natural hazards and extreme weather events. Armed with these insights, stakeholders can evaluate retrofit costs, ROI, and possible insurance premium savings—with Hazus-modeled loss reduction benefits factored in.”________________________________________About RiskFootprint™RiskFootprint™ offers property-specific hazard and climate risk assessments, combining best-in-class models and data in a streamlined platform. Clients receive actionable resilience measures, cost-benefit analyses, and engineering-level insights to support mitigation, adaptation, and investment decisions.About Community Resilience ConsultingCommunity Resilience Consulting specializes in FEMA Hazus modeling, software testing, training, and technical guidance. Led by Bill Bohn, the firm has supported disaster preparedness and climate adaptation initiatives for governments, multilateral agencies, and private sector clients worldwide.________________________________________RiskFootprint™ Media Contact:Albert Slap, PresidentRiskFootprint™2385 NW Executive Center Drive, Suite 100Boca Raton, FL 33431Email: albertslap@riskfootprint.comPhone: 844-732-7473

