RiskFootprint™ Launches E-Commerce for Essential Business and Government Hazard Assessment Reports

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RiskFootprint ™, a leading provider of online, hazard/climate risk assessment reports is proud to announce the launch of its new, e-commerce purchase options for business and government clients. Now, business and government clients can purchase RiskFootprint™ reports ala carte directly on our website at www.riskfootprint.com via credit card ( https://riskfootprint.com/commercial-product/ ).This innovative approach provides businesses and government entities with immediate access to critical hazard/climate assessment reports, essential for informed decision-making and risk management. By making our reports available through an easy-to-use e-commerce option, RiskFootprint™ aims to streamline the process of obtaining crucial hazard information. This direct access means faster turnaround times and more efficient planning for our clients.According to RiskFootprint™ President, Albert Slap: “With floods, wildfires, and extreme weather events occurring much more frequently and severely, understanding your property’s risk profile is more important than ever. RiskFootprint's comprehensive hazard assessment reports cover more than 30, current-day risks and 4 future climate impacts such as drought, extreme heat, extreme rainfall, and sea level rise. These reports are invaluable tools for businesses and governments looking to safeguard their assets, plan for contingencies, and ensure the safety of their communities. We recognize the increasing need for timely and accurate hazard assessments. Our new e-commerce option allows us to provide these vital reports directly to those who need them most, ensuring that businesses and government entities can quickly make informed decisions with confidence.”In a first of its kind offering, the RiskFootprint™ hazard assessments are also bundled with 30 and 60-minute consultation sessions with our expert Risk Managers to help improve corporate decision-making for acquisition due diligence, property resilience investments, portfolio risk management, and loan and insurance underwriting. Volume discounts are available. Turnaround for individual property RiskFootprint™ reports is usually a few hours and portfolio risk scoring is usually available in one business day.For our Lender and REIT clients with recurring and regular need for RiskFootprint™ reports, we still offer our RiskFootprint™ SaaS Dashboard Annual Subscriptions, whereby clients can order hazard reports 24/7/365 on their private and customized websites. The Annual Subscription price includes full set-up of the private and secure Dashboard website, usernames and passwords, training and re-training throughout the year, and full customer service.About RiskFootprint™RiskFootprint™ is dedicated to providing comprehensive and reliable hazard/climate assessment reports to help businesses and government entities mitigate risk and enhance preparedness. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, RiskFootprint continues to lead the industry in hazard assessment solutions and resilience. Explore our new e-commerce options ( https://riskfootprint.com/commercial-product/ ) and learn how RiskFootprint's hazard assessment reports can benefit your organization. Visit www.riskfootprint.com , today.For more information, please contact:Albert Slap, PresidentRiskFootprint™albertslap@riskfootprint.com844-732-7473

