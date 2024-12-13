“RiskFootprint™ Enhances Hazard and Climate Assessments with Cutting-Edge USGS Landslide and WRI Water Stress Models”

RiskFootprint Lookout Logo

New RiskFootprint(tm) Hazard/Climate Assessment is a Game Changer

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RiskFootprint ™ Enhances Hazard and Climate Assessment Technology with Cutting-Edge USGS Landslide and WRI Water Stress Models”Boca Raton, FL– [12/11/24] – RiskFootprint™, a leading provider of hazard and climate assessment technology, is excited to announce the integration of the new USGS Landslide Susceptibility Model and the World Resources Institute's (WRI) Water Stress Model into our SaaS platform. This enhancement significantly expands our existing suite of over 30 current hazard assessments and four future climate change impact predictions, offering our clients the most comprehensive risk analysis available on the market.Revolutionizing Risk Assessment with Advanced ModelingThe addition of the USGS Landslide Susceptibility Model allows RiskFootprint™ to provide unparalleled insights into landslide risks for any property across the United States. This model leverages high-resolution elevation data and a vast inventory of historical landslides to deliver detailed, county-by-county risk assessments. By identifying areas with the highest susceptibility, we empower our clients to make more informed decisions about commercial real estate portfolio risk management, location intelligence, loan underwriting, insurance coverages, and even emergency preparedness.Meanwhile, the WRI Water Stress Model equips our users with critical data on water risks, helping them understand and manage the potential impacts of water scarcity and stress. This model offers a detailed analysis of water availability, demand, and quality, providing essential information for businesses, communities, and governments to develop sustainable water management strategies.A Comprehensive Suite of Risk AssessmentsWith the integration of these state-of-the-art models, RiskFootprint™ now offers a comprehensive suite of risk assessments that includes:• 30+ Current Hazards: Assessments covering a wide range of floods, natural hazards, and extreme weather, from hurricanes and earthquakes to droughts, tornados, and even community resilience.• 4+ Future Climate Change Impacts: Projections that help users understand how climate change might affect their properties in the coming decades, including sea level rise, extreme weather events, and temperature changes.Empowering Stakeholders with Actionable Insights"Integrating the USGS Landslide and WRI Water Stress Models into our platform is a game-changer for our clients," said Albert Slap, President at RiskFootprint™. "These enhancements enable us to provide even more precise and actionable insights, helping property owners, lenders, developers, insurers, and governments to better assess and mitigate risks."According to Dr. Leonard Berry, RiskFootprint Chief Science Officer: “Wildfires and heavier rainfalls made worse by climate change are both significant contributors to landslides and increased landslide risks, especially the western United States. Wildfires remove vegetation and ground cover, which normally help stabilize the soil. Without this vegetation, the soil becomes more susceptible to erosion. When heavy rainfall occurs, water can't be absorbed as effectively, leading to increased runoff. This runoff can cause debris flows and mudslides, which are fast-moving and highly destructive. Together, these factors create a dangerous combination, increasing the frequency and severity of landslides. It's a complex issue, but understanding these contributing factors is crucial for developing effective prevention and mitigation strategies.”RiskFootprint’s robust, data-driven platform now offers an unmatched level of detail and accuracy in hazard and climate risk assessment, including artificial intelligence (AI) estimates of flood vulnerability, making it an indispensable tool for anyone involved in commercial real estate, commercial loan underwriting, property management, insurance, and development.About RiskFootprint™RiskFootprint™ is a pioneering SaaS platform dedicated to providing comprehensive flood, natural hazard, extreme weather, and climate risk assessments. Our cutting-edge technology empowers users to make informed decisions, ensuring the safety and resilience of properties and communities worldwide.

