MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 7/8/2025

July 8, 2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 8, 2025

On 7/3/2025, Tpr Kelsey conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Johnny Eugene Archer Jr, 51 of Callaway, MD, two smoking devices were observed in plain view. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and an additional smoking device. Archer was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x3.

On 7/4/2025, Tpr Oliva Flores responded to the Sheetz, located at 20760 Old Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, all parties were separated and no one wished to pursue assault charges. Investigation revealed that one of the involved individuals, identified as James Rudolph Price, 37 of Callaway, MD was found to be in violation of a no trespass order. Price was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property.

On 7/7/2025, Tpr Pifer responded to the LaQuinta Inn, located at 22769 Three Notch Road, Hollywood, MD for the report of someone trespassing on the property. Investigation revealed that Marquan Christopher Wells, 37 of No Fixed Address, was in violation of a no trespass order. Wells was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 6/28/2025, Kenneth Craig Bowman, 60 of Clements, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju

On 6/30/2025, Autumn Rose Dowell, 25 of Solomons, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer

On 7/5/2025, Andrew Prozik, 47 of Chaptico, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps

On 7/5/2025, Randy Louis Cox, 34 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Olyer

On 7/6/2025, Kalah Nizhea Ransom, 26 of District Heights, MD was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 6/25/2025, Wayne Anthony Briscoe, 56 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich for

On 6/29/2025, Kristina Hope Beggs, 47 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving while license was suspended, Violation of Probation: Driving without a required license, and FTA: Driving without a required license

On 7/1/2025, Kim Lien Thi Ngo, 59 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Driving on suspended out of state license

On 7/7/2025, Shanese Marie Dorsey, 37 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Larimer for False statement to officer

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov