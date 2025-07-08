HITS Corp Opens New Headquarters in Midtown St. Louis City with Expanded Capacity and Secure, Climate-Controlled Storage

HITS New St. Louis Location

HITS Corporation opens new HQ in Midtown St. Louis, expanding storage capacity 10x with secure, climate-controlled, NARA-compliant facilities for its clients.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HITS Corporation is excited to announce the opening of its new headquarters at 2771 Chouteau Avenue in St. Louis City. Replacing the former Hazelwood location, the move expands capacity tenfold and enhances services for clients in healthcare, government, and the private sector, bringing HITS closer to its core customers and its mission to lead in secure, innovative data management.The 36,000 square foot facility features a 100% climate-controlled storage environment, a cutting-edge 24/7 security system, and compliance with NARA storage standards, all designed to meet the growing demand for secure, long-term information management solutions.“This isn’t just a move, it’s a major step forward,” said Mike Steinmann, CEO of HITS Corporation. “We’ve listened to our customers, and this facility gives us the ability to offer what they’ve been asking for: secure, climate-controlled storage at scale, in the heart of St. Louis.”Key Features of the New Facility Include:· Expanded Capacity: Ten times the storage and operational space of HITS’ previous location· Climate-Controlled, NARA-Compliant Storage: Ideal for long-term preservation of sensitive documents· Advanced Security Infrastructure: Featuring HD surveillance, access control, facial recognition software and ESFR sprinkler systems.The project was supported by Midwest Regional Bank, and Oakline Construction Group, who led the build-out of the new facility.About HITS Corporation: With over 30 years of experience, HITS Corporation is a trusted leader in document and data management solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, HITS partners with government agencies, healthcare systems, and businesses nationwide to deliver secure, efficient, and forward-thinking records management services.For More Information: Visit www.hitscorp.com or contact gopaperless@hitsscan.com to learn more.

