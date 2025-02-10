imageX Opens New Office in Houston, Texas, Enhancing M-Files Delivery and Support for Oil & Gas Clients

imageX's latest office in Houston, Texas.

imageX opens a new Houston office to enhance M-Files delivery, support oil and gas clients, and expand services in the energy sector.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- imageX, a leader in intelligent information management solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of its latest office in The Woodlands, Texas, strategically located within the Greater Houston area. This expansion underscores the company's dedication to providing advanced M-Files solutions and bolstering support for its expanding clientele in the oil and gas industry Houston, known as the energy capital of the world, offers unparalleled access to a concentration of oil and gas enterprises. By establishing a presence in this dynamic city, imageX is well-positioned to deliver tailored solutions that address the unique challenges faced by organizations in the energy sector."Our new office in The Woodlands represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy," said Josh Litton, Director of Business Operations at imageX. "This expansion not only allows us to better serve our existing oil and gas clients in the Houston area but also enables us to extend our innovative M-Files solutions to a broader range of businesses in the region." imageX specializes in implementing M-Files , a cutting-edge document management system that enhances operational efficiency, ensures regulatory compliance, and streamlines workflows. The platform's metadata-driven architecture is particularly beneficial for the oil and gas industry, where managing vast amounts of documentation is critical.The new office will serve as a hub for imageX's consulting, implementation, and support services, ensuring that clients receive localized and responsive assistance. This move aligns with the company's mission to provide exceptional service and innovative solutions that drive business success.For more information about imageX's services and the new office in The Woodlands, please visit imagexinc.com About imageX:With over 30 years of experience, imageX provides comprehensive information management solutions, including document scanning, hardware, M-Files implementation, and ongoing support. Serving industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, and professional services, imageX helps organizations streamline workflows, protect data, and improve information access, empowering them to work efficiently and confidently.

