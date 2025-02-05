HITS Corporation Unveils New Secure, Climate-Controlled Facility in St. Louis

HITS Corporation unveils a secure, climate-controlled facility in St. Louis, doubling capacity for top-tier document and data management. Opening April 2025.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HITS Corporation is pleased to announce the opening of a state-of-the-art, climate-controlled expansion facility in Midtown St. Louis. This new location more than doubles HITS’ capacity to deliver exceptional document and data management services to clients across various industries.Equipped with 64 high-definition 4K cameras, cutting-edge facial recognition technology, and around-the-clock surveillance, the facility ensures the highest levels of security and reliability. Its advanced systems are designed to safeguard sensitive information, meeting the stringent requirements of healthcare organizations, government agencies, and businesses alike.“Our goal has always been to deliver exceptional service and innovation, and this facility represents the next step in fulfilling that promise,” said Mike Steinmann, CEO of HITS Corporation.Key Features of the New Facility:- 100% Climate-Controlled Environment: Provides optimal conditions for preserving delicate documents and records.- Advanced Security Measures: Includes 4K cameras, facial recognition technology, and advanced fire suppressant systems.- Job Creation: The expansion will bring more than a dozen new jobs to the St. Louis community.The facility is expected to be fully operational by April 2025, with structural and security enhancements currently underway.About HITS Corporation:Headquartered in Hazelwood, Missouri, HITS Corporation has over 30 years of experience in document and data management. The company specializes in delivering tailored solutions for healthcare organizations, government agencies, and businesses, emphasizing efficiency, security, and outstanding customer service.For More Information:To learn more about HITS Corporation or to schedule a tour of the new facility, please visit www.hitscorp.com or contact gopaperless@hitsscan.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.