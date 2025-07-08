Eylsia, Filipina Singer, Revamps Real Boxer Brand for 2026: A Bold Leap into Modern Athletic Fashion

Eylsia Nicolas, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach and Real Boxer Real Boxer Lisa Pamintuan, President, WORLDIPI.COM and Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eylsia Nicolas, the emerging Filipina singer and owner of the House of Nicolas of Palm Beach, is excited to announce a transformative rebranding of her Real Boxer line, aimed at capturing the attention of a younger audience in 2026. As the boxing landscape continues to evolve, so too will Real Boxer, previously the house brand of Wards, and presently in underwear, intimate wear and loungewear will expand into the athletic wear arena.

The revamped Real Boxer will feature not only a fresh and modern aesthetic but also leverage new patents and intellectual property from Worldipi.com. This innovative approach will enhance the brand's offerings, allowing for increased flexibility in design and construction. Real Boxer is set to broaden its product range, moving into athletic wear, undergarments, intimate apparel, and lounge wear, appealing to a diverse and fashion-conscious audience.

“Real Boxer is about empowering individuals through style and strength,” said Eylsia Nicolas. “We’re thrilled to bring a fresh perspective that resonates with today’s youth while honoring the brand’s legacy.”

Lisa Pamintuan, president of Nicolas of Palm Beach, shared her enthusiasm. “Eylsia, an internationally ranked tennis player who once competed at Wimbledon and the US Open, has faced her own set of challenges after a severe bout with COVID-19 resulted in lasting respiratory issues. Despite these hurdles, she has returned to her passion for music, utilizing advanced audio restoration technology to breathe new life into her singing career. Her recent singles, “Pull Me to the Light” and “On the Road to Nowhere,” have received enthusiastic acclaim from the country music community. Zillions Magazine states, "Eylsia accomplishes something that great country artists always have. She makes what's personal feel universal and what's universal feel personal."



Pamintuan shared, “We are excited to be at the nexus of art, science, fashion, and music. The advancements in technology are allowing us to enhance our products and capabilities beyond what we ever thought possible.”

Pamintuan continued, “While the challenges of sourcing, shipping, and distribution remain, the dedication to quality and a growing fan base position Real Boxer for success in a competitive market. After being in limited distribution since Wards closed, the brand is set to launch into widespread international distribution, both in conventional and digital retail channels. The Real Boxer trademark and its tagline, “Because Every Day is a Fight,” resonate powerfully in today’s world, capturing the spirit of resilience and determination.”



About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.



About WORLDIPI.COM

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Real Boxer...Because Every Day Is A Fight

