FIFA and FITGMR Launch Pioneering Coach Development Initiative for Football Esports

WHITEFIELD, NH, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIFA today announced a strategic collaboration with FITGMR , a leading organization in performance and player development, to help esports players and coaches unlock their full potential and raise coaching standards across the FIFAe ecosystem.At the core of the initiative is the new FIFAe Coach Development Programme powered by FITGMR — a tailored curriculum designed specifically for FIFA Member Associations. This collaboration reinforces the ongoing commitment to professionalize the football esports ecosystem and support the development of coaches, nations, and players worldwide.With expertise of coaches and experts from the FIFA ecosystem and FITGMR’s proven science-based framework, the program will ensure that coaches receive the most relevant and effective training to excel in the football esports landscape.The Coach Development Programme is a comprehensive, multi-week course designed to equip current and aspiring esports coaches with advanced tools and strategies in team development, in-game performance, and post-game recovery. Upon completion of this program, coaches will receive official FIFAe certification, which will be displayed on FIFA.GG.Ahead of the inaugural cohort, FITGMR, football esports coaches and FIFAe subject matter experts are gathering in Zurich on July 9 to co-create this unique and tailored programme. The working group includes a range of experts from different fields:Daniel Fehr – FIFAe World Champion Coach in 2022Putra Sutopo – FIFAe World Champion Coach in 2024Francisco Cruz – Coach and FIWC Champion in 2011Renzo Oemrawsingh – FIFAe World Champion Coach in 2023Victor Francal – Rocket League CoachMichaël Vanderheyden – Football Esports CoachJeff Simpkins – Rocket League CoachGabriel Guimarães Martins – 2 x FIFAe Nations Cup Champions CoachSamuel ‘Boc’ Boudrie – FITGMR Esports Coaching Operations ManagerThe group of coaches will be supported by various FITGMR and FIFA experts from FIFA FIT and other departments to bring various perspectives of the most relevant words together.“This initiative is a game-changer for both coaches and players,” said Francisco Cruz, former world champion and esports coach. “Such an industry-leading programme underscores FIFA’s commitment to providing aspiring and experienced coaches with the tools and knowledge necessary to enhance performance, while fostering a healthier gaming environment.”“At FITGMR, we believe that healthy players make better players – and great coaches make all the difference,” stated Kristin Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of FITGMR. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to performance, well-being, and sustainable growth across the global football esports community.”In addition to the Coach Development Program, FIFA will introduce a range of education formats powered by FITGMR to the FIFAe community and all FIFA.GG users can receive a yearlong free access to the FITGMR App – register now on FIFA.GG to get access!The collaboration will also provide access to the FITGMR App and Team Dashboard, an industry leading esports high performance training platform, for up to 200 players and coaches through December 2026. It will include onboarding and training sessions to ensure effective utilization of the system for FIFA’s Member Associations.This initiative is part of the ever-growing Good Game Promise by FIFAe, a pioneering, sustainable product development program focused on improving the health of its players, the community, and the planet.For more information about the Good Game Promise and this initiative, please visit FIFA.GG.For Media inquiries, please contact the FIFA Media Office: media@fifa.org

