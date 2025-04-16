Polynize and FITGMR Launch the Poly Performance Network to Redeﬁne Human Potential in the AI Era

Polynize and FITGMR have announced the formation of the Poly Performance Network, preparing individuals and organizations to thrive in an AI-driven future.

WHITEFIELD, NH, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two global leaders in human development— Polynize [polynize.io] and FITGMR [ﬁtgmr.gg] —have announced the formation of the Poly Performance Network (PPN), a bold new initiative uniting world-class thinkers and practitioners to evolve how human performance is deﬁned, developed, and rewarded.The Poly Performance Network is a global consortium drawing from the worlds of elite sports, gaming, education, the arts, health, and business innovation. Its mission is to build an integrated, evidence-based framework for preparing individuals and organizations to thrive in an AI-driven future.“In this time of rapid change, the concept of human performance is undergoing transformation. It is time to bring together knowledge, skills, health and behaviours into a holistic and data-driven view of performance as the basis for new ways to thrive in work and life.”- Shourov Bhattacharya, Polynize, Co-founder and CEO“Machine learning and technological advancements are changing how we live our lives and how corporations function. Focusing on human performance across modalities ensures our future generations will not only grow and thrive but maintain the balance and health essential for achieving the goal of living a fulﬁlling life.”- Kristin Anderson, FITGMR, Co-founder and CEOA Timely Initiative for a Changing WorldAt the heart of the Poly Performance Network is a focus on the new generation of young people worldwide who are coming of age in the AI era. With the accelerating impact of technology across all aspects of work and life, we face an urgent challenge: how to empower the next generation with the tools to stay competitive, fulﬁlled, and healthy in a rapidly evolving landscape.The PPN lays the framework for answering this challenge by integrating key dimensions of performance:● Technical capabilities● Cognitive skills● Social and team behaviours● Mental health and habits● Physical health factors● Emotional intelligence● Cultural competenceAn All-Star Roster of ContributorsThe Network brings together pioneers from:● Elite Sports – High-performance coaching, mindset, and team-building● Gaming and Esports – Competitive formats, ﬂow states, performance data● Business & Innovation – Strategic thinking, real-world simulations● Education & Academia – Learning science, pedagogy, future skills● Creative Industries – Storytelling, expression, and emotional intelligence● Health & Wellbeing – Physical ﬁtness, mental health, and lifestyle integration● Culture & Society – Social impact, identity, community, and equityTogether, we will create a shared performance framework, design talent pathways, and use AI ethically and effectively in talent development.What’s NextPPN will roll out a series of collaborative projects, including:● Competitive simulations and global talent tournaments● Research initiatives on the future of performance● Mentorship and training for emerging talent● A global summit to explore new pathways for excellenceThe network is currently invite-only, but the founding teams are actively seeking visionary contributors across sport, education, technology and business.About Polynize and FITGMRPolynize [polynize.io] is a next-generation platform that trains and benchmarks talent for organizations through competitive, real-world simulations and launches careers for Generation Z.FITGMR [ﬁtgmr.gg] is a global leader in performance and wellbeing for gamers and high-performing professionals, offering science-backed coaching across mental, physical, and emotional dimensions.Join the MovementTo express interest in joining or partnering with the Poly Performance Network, reach out to Shourov Bhattacharya, Polynize CEO at shourov@polynize.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.