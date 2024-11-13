FITGMR Joins Forces with Polynize to Empower Future-Ready Gamers Through Innovative Training Programs

Polynize Joins Forces with FITGMR to Empower Future-Ready Gamers Through Innovative Training Programs

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polynize , the groundbreaking platform where intelligence meets competition, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with FITGMR , a leader in esports training and wellness. This collaboration leverages Polynize’s powerful simulation engine to further FITGMR’s mission of equipping young gamers with the skills they need to excel both in esports and life.Polynize will power FITGMR's unique blend of performance training and wellness programs, designed to foster excellence in gaming while also building critical life skills. FITGMR’s holistic approach focuses on five core pillars of health: physical maintenance, mental conditioning, Nutrition, Sleep and Lifestyle. By integrating Polynize’s simulation technology into the academy side of the business, the FITGMR Training Grounds provide more immersive and effective training, preparing young gamers for professional careers in esports and beyond."Polynize is thrilled to support FITGMR in this groundbreaking endeavor," said Shourov Bhattacharya, CEO of Polynize. "With our platform acting as the engine behind FITGMR’s curriculum, we’re empowering the next generation of athletes to not only excel in gaming but to develop skills that translate directly to the future workplace. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to innovation, wellness, and career readiness in the esports arena."The partnership will see Polynize amplifying FITGMR’s offering across various training modules, including esports career opportunities and coach development, team training, and wellness programs, giving players access to dynamic simulations that enhance cognitive, technical, and team-based skills. This integration is part of a broader vision to create a sustainable pipeline for young talent, equipping them with the knowledge, resilience, and discipline needed to succeed."Our partnership with Polynize is a game-changer for us," said Kristin Anderson, CEO of FITGMR. "With Polynize’s technology, we’re now able to take our training programs to the next level, blending esports skills with life skills that prepare players for success inside and outside of gaming. Together, we are setting a new standard in esports training, ensuring our athletes don’t just perform well in the game but thrive in life."This collaboration represents a powerful alignment of Polynize's technology and FITGMR’s vision of using esports as a springboard for life-long success. With their shared values and commitment to youth empowerment, the two companies are poised to redefine how young athletes approach both their games and their futures.About PolynizePolynize is a revolutionary platform that transforms intelligence into competition, allowing players to build real-world skills by competing in AI-driven simulations. With a focus on bringing job-ready skills to life, Polynize is redefining the landscape of education and training, positioning itself as the ultimate arena for developing talent for the future workforce. For Media inquiries, please reach out to Marrs Coiro: Marrs@polynize.io.About FITGMRFITGMR empowers players to reach their highest potential through an innovative performance system informed by the latest sports science and cognitive research. Rooted in its five pillars of health, FITGMR is committed to fostering excellence, resilience, and wellness in esports, setting players up for success in the competitive gaming world and beyond.

