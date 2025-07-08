Military Branches Battled for Victory in Event Hosted by New Orleans Saints and Dudley DeBosier

The New Orleans Saints and Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers concluded their Battle of the Branches military competition on July 1.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Orleans Saints and Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers successfully concluded their annual Battle of the Branches military competition on July 1, 2025, at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. The spirited event brought together representatives from all five military branches in a day-long celebration of service and athleticism.

The event featured teams from the Army, Coast Guard, Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps, with about 150 service members participating across ten squads. Competition challenges included tug-of-war, a 40-yard dash, long ball throwing, field goal kicking, and other team-based challenges. In addition, an exciting flag football tournament drew cheers from participants and spectators alike.

Saints legends Patrick Swilling, Garrett Hartley, Tyrone Hughes, Greg Fassitt, and Michael Lewis also participated throughout the day.

"The camaraderie and talent we witnessed at this year's Battle of the Branches reinforced everything we admire about our military community," said Chad Dudley, Managing Partner at Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers. "These service members brought the same spirit to the event that they bring to defending our nation. We're proud to support festive opportunities like this to recognize our military heroes."

As winners of the competition, the Air Force team, led by team captain Staff Sergeant Anthony Ryan, won exclusive VIP access to Saints training camp activities this summer. Dudley DeBosier also held an Enter-to-Win giveaway for a Demario Davis–signed helmet, which was won by Michael Dixon, representing the Air Force.

