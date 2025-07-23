LiveData Expands PeriOp Manager Functionality to Support Hospital Procedure Suites

Showcasing unified digital coordination across ORs, Anesthesia, and Procedure Service Lines Procedure Suite Manager benefits

New Update Unites Surgical, Interventional, Anesthesia Coordination On One Platform

Expanding PeriOp Manager’s reach into procedure suites reflects our commitment to supporting care teams wherever patients receive high-acuity care.” — Jeff Robbins, LiveData Founder and CEO

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LiveData, a leader in surgical workflow solutions, today announced the expansion of its flagship PeriOp Manager platform to include full support for hospital procedure suites.This update incorporates support for service lines like cardiology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, and interventional radiology – and the anesthesia staff associated with each. It is available now, to new and existing LiveData users.By extending the power of PeriOp Manager beyond the operating room, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) using LiveData’s solutions can unify surgical and interventional case management on a single platform. The functionality delivers the same real-time situational awareness, operational coordination, and safety workflows that hospitals have come to rely on in the OR — now tailored for procedure rooms that have historically been siloed or paper-based.Interested readers can learn more at a short launch presentation at 1PM ET on Thursday, September 25 , by visiting https://www.livedata.com/procedure-suite-launch-webinar “Hospitals need to see the full picture to manage resources effectively,” said Jeff Robbins, Founder and CEO at LiveData. “Our goal has always been to deliver unified, real-time insights across the entire hospital. Expanding PeriOp Manager’s reach into procedure suites reflects our commitment to supporting care teams wherever patients receive high-acuity care.”The newly available functionality, which is also offered as a standalone solution called Procedure Suite Manager , brings the proven capabilities of PeriOp Manager to interventional environments that require precision coordination and comprehensive visibility — but have traditionally operated in isolation from perioperative departments.******Transformed Anesthesia Coordination with a Unified Case Calendar******A key benefit of this functionality is the simplification of anesthesia scheduling. By merging OR and procedural case calendars into one integrated view, anesthesia teams can more easily:• Identify which rooms and cases have a need for anesthesia staff• Plan coverage and create realistic schedules days in advance• Respond to changes without manual effort******Expanded Capabilities for All Procedural Areas******With this extension, hospitals gain a unified digital foundation for managing procedural areas, featuring:• Integrated case visibility across ORs, procedure rooms, and service lines• Real-time schedule updates and case milestones on digital boards• Streamlined room and turnover tracking for high-throughput environments• Reduced cancellations and increased case volume from practice scheduling and coordination tools• Pre-made and customizable digital preop workup templates available for each service line• Automated milestone timestamp capture, with support for custom briefing/debriefing workflows• Family Waiting Board with in-person and text-based updates for caregivers• Advanced analytics for shareable real-time insights without manual data wrangling• Integration with the most commonly-used EHRs and surgical instrumentationInstitutions using PeriOp Manager can extend their OR coordination models to other departments — enhancing communication, increasing room utilization, reducing cancellations, and mitigating the impact of staff shortages. LiveData continues to work closely with partners to further tailor its offerings to the evolving needs of procedural care environments.For more information about extending LiveData’s clinical workflow platform into your procedure suites, visit https://www.livedata.com/procedure-manager ************About LiveData************LiveData began developing surgical workflow solutions in 2001, when the company took a leading role in an Operating Room of the Future project at Massachusetts General Hospital funded by a grant from the US Army. Today, over 700 operating rooms across 43 states are using LiveData to address patient safety, team communication, case growth, and perioperative efficiency.LiveData is proud to be rated the #1 Inpatient Surgical + Perioperative Solution in the most recent Black Book Research list, an unbiased survey of over 14,000 hospital leaders. LiveData’s OR-Dashboard with Active Time Out has been designated a Joint Commission Leading Practice. In 2019, our company was named one of 25 Forbes Small Giants. LiveData is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.livedata.com , follow LiveData on LinkedIn, or request a demo of LiveData's tools.###©2025 LiveData, Inc., LiveData, and Active Time Out are registered trademarks of LiveData, Inc. LiveData PeriOp Manager, PeriOp Planner, Patient Flow, PreOp Board, OR-Dashboard, OR-Schedule Board, Family Waiting Board, Procedure Suite Manager, and PeriOp Manager Analytics are trademarks of LiveData, Inc. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.