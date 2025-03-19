Budget Horizons for the Public Sector Now Live in the SAP Store

READING, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- invenioLSI today announced that its Budget Horizons solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

“Having Budget Horizons included in the SAP Store is a huge achievement for our team who were persistent in building a solution that truly exceeds industry expectations. It’s also exciting to know that public sector organizations around the world will now have easy access to a financial tool that can take their business beyond the possibilities.” — Nader Tirandazi, CEO of invenioLSI.

Budget Horizons is a highly advanced, cloud-based budgeting solution built to improve how public sector organizations handle and manage their finances. It is designed to optimize financial planning by providing precise resource allocation and delivering a flexible, all-encompassing platform for different budgeting needs. Prioritizing accuracy and speed, this powerful system simplifies planning with customizable tools, promotes smarter decision-making, and creates a distinct advantage.

Budget Horizons is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) with SAP Analytics Cloud and integrates seamlessly with SAP and non-SAP systems, providing you with the accuracy, scalability, and insight you need to make well-informed financial decisions quickly.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

invenioLSI is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

For more information about Budget Horizons on the SAP Store, please visit the official store page.

About invenioLSI:

invenioLSI is a trusted consultancy and implementation partner for enterprise software solutions serving the Public Sector as well as offering specialist skills in the Media and Entertainment sector. We bring deep expertise combined with advanced technologies to enable organizations to modernize so they can run at the speed of today’s business. We know how to navigate the extraordinary complexities within our domains, working with stakeholders to drive change and create agile organizations of tomorrow using the technologies of today. Learn more at www.invenioLSI.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

