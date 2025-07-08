Statement from Labor Commissioner Luke Farley on Governor Signing the ‘Make Elevators Great Again’ Act

Today, North Carolina Labor Commissioner Luke Farley issued the following statement after Governor Josh Stein signed House Bill 559 — the “Make Elevators Great Again” (MEGA) Act — into law:

“I appreciate that Governor Stein has signed the Make Elevators Great Again Act – my plan to enhance public safety on elevators & amusement rides and restore trust in government services,” said Commissioner Farley. “This bipartisan law is a model for government efficiency, giving the NC Department of Labor the tools we need to eliminate the elevator inspection backlog, strengthen rider safety, and deliver faster, more reliable service to the people of North Carolina — all without costing taxpayers a dime.”

“I also want to thank the General Assembly for their overwhelming support of our MEGA bill. This was my top legislative priority, and I’m proud to see it signed into law just months into my first term as Labor Commissioner. With this law in place, we’re ready to go to work — recruiting more inspectors, reducing delays, and raising the bar for safety across North Carolina.”

The NC Department of Labor will begin immediate implementation of the law.