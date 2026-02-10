Commissioner Luke Farley Recognizes Over 150 Growers at the ﻿32nd Annual Gold Star Growers Meeting

Commissioner Luke Farley and the NC Department of Labor recognized more than 150 agricultural employers across the state as Gold Star Growers during the 32nd annual Gold Star Growers Meeting, marking more than three decades of excellence in agricultural safety and leadership. Since its establishment in 1992, the Gold Star Grower program has been a fundamental part of NCDOL’s Agricultural Safety and Health (ASH) Bureau, promoting safe, responsible, and high-quality agricultural operations across North Carolina.

The Gold Star Grower program highlights agricultural employers who set a high standard for excellence, responsibility, and care in their operations—demonstrating a strong commitment to the workforce that powers the state’s vital agriculture sector. Over the past 32 years, the program has served as a cornerstone of the ASH Bureau’s mission to improve housing, working conditions, and safety outcomes for agricultural workers statewide.

“These Gold Star Growers represent the best of North Carolina agriculture,” said Commissioner Luke Farley. “For more than three decades, this program has recognized employers who lead by example — setting a high bar for operational excellence and demonstrating the kind of leadership that keeps our agricultural sector competitive, safe, and strong.”

Among the more than 150 recognized growers, two employers received special honors for outstanding achievement:

Best Maintained Housing – Wilson County: Carolina Wreath and Farm, Inc.

Best New Housing – Mecklenburg County: Metrolina Greenhouses

These award recipients exemplify agricultural excellence through strong management practices, attention to detail, and a clear commitment to supporting the workers who help their operations thrive.

The Gold Star Grower recognition is part of NCDOL’s ongoing efforts to promote safety, compliance, and excellence across North Carolina’s agricultural sector. By recognizing employers who go above and beyond, the department encourages continued innovation and leadership that benefits workers, businesses, and communities statewide.

For more information about the Gold Star Grower program and NCDOL’s agricultural safety initiatives, visit: https://www.labor.nc.gov/