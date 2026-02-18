Labor Commissioner Luke Farley Launches Workplace Safety Initiative to Prevent Struck-By Injuries and Fatalities

Labor Commissioner Luke Farley announced the implementation of a new workplace safety initiative aimed at reducing struck-by injuries and fatalities in workplaces across North Carolina. The initiative will strategically target struck-by hazards in both general industry and construction.

The announcement was made at ABB in Mebane, a Carolina Star site recognized by the NC Department of Labor for its strong safety and health programs. ABB recently renovated its warehouse into a Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) Warehouse, a system designed to minimize worker exposure to moving equipment and falling materials through automated controls that manage speed, positioning, and stability within confined aisles.

“In the last two years, struck-by incidents have overtaken falls from heights as the leading cause of workplace injuries and deaths in North Carolina,” said Labor Commissioner Farley. “Recognizing this troubling trend, I've directed our Occupational Safety & Health (OSH) Division to establish a special workplace safety initiative aimed to eliminate struck-by incidents through education, outreach, and targeted enforcement. We're working proactively to ensure every worker in North Carolina goes home safe at the end of the day."

Struck-by incidents — which involve workers being hit by materials, tools, or equipment — too often result in serious injury or death. In response, NCDOL’s new workplace safety initiative strengthens efforts to strategically target and eliminate these preventable hazards.

“At ABB, safety comes first—always. Every employee has the power to stop work if conditions aren't right,” said Julia Des Chenes, Manufacturing Unit Manager at ABB. “As we grow, we're investing in the right tools and technologies to keep our teams safer. We design our processes around how people actually work, and we're laser-focused on eliminating struck-by accidents. Our people's safety isn't just a priority—it's the key to our success.”

Year One: Strategy and Outreach

During the first year of the workplace safety initiative, NCDOL will focus on developing strategies that support statewide struck-by injury prevention goals. This work will include developing comprehensive compliance inspection guidance and materials, notifying affected industries and employers, and providing enhanced outreach through consultation, education, and training services. This foundational work will ensure consistent enforcement practices while supporting job creators in identifying and mitigating struck-by hazards.

Struck-By Task Force Leadership

The Struck-By Task Force reflects a strong, agency-wide commitment to addressing struck-by hazards. Commissioner Farley has emphasized the importance of reducing preventable workplace injuries and fatalities through focused leadership and cross-bureau collaboration. The Task Force’s structure ensures accountability and alignment across all key divisions to advance this critical safety initiative.

Chair:

Scott Mabry — Deputy Commissioner for Occupational Safety & Health (OSH)

Vice Chair:

Nicole Brown — Bureau Chief, OSH East Compliance

Members:

Todd McNoldy — Bureau Chief, Planning, Statistics, and Information Management

Jeff Johnson — OSH West Compliance Bureau

Christopher Sholar — OSH Consultant

Thomas Lyons — Education, Training and Technical Assistance Bureau

Tyler Younts — Deputy General Counsel for Litigation

Concurrent with the new initiative, NCDOL will enhance its existing workplace safety programs in the construction and warehousing industries to incorporate additional struck-by prevention measures in sectors where such hazards are historically more prevalent.

“The Department of Labor is committed to working collaboratively with workers and job creators to reduce preventable workplace safety hazards,” Farley added. “Expanding our emphasis on struck-by prevention is a vital step toward safeguarding North Carolina’s workforce.”

For more information on the workplace safety initiative and available training and consultation resources, please visit: https://www.labor.nc.gov/struck-special-emphasis-program