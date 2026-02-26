Labor Commissioner Luke Farley Announces Significant Reduction in Mining Industry Injury Rates, ﻿Now Less Than Half the National Average

North Carolina Labor Commissioner Luke Farley today announced that the state’s non-fatal injury rate for mine and quarry workers has declined even further, dropping from 0.82 to 0.68 per 200,000 man hours since September. The new rate is less than half the current national average of 1.38.

In addition, the rate of incidents involving fatal injuries has also reduced, falling from 0.358 to 0.270 per 200,000 man hours over the same period.

“These latest numbers show that safety in North Carolina’s mining industry is not only improving — it’s setting the standard,” Commissioner Farley said. “Cutting our non-fatal injury rate and reducing serious incidents even further demonstrates what can be accomplished through our agency's strong partnerships, consistent training, and a shared commitment to safety.”

These improvements build on the continued efforts of the NC Department of Labor’s Mine and Quarry Bureau, which works year-round to promote workplace safety through direct training, technical assistance, on-site consultations, and first aid/CPR instruction.

Currently, 243 active or intermittent mine sites operate across North Carolina. NCDOL collaborates closely with mining companies and contractors to identify hazards, strengthen safety programs, and assist in compliance with state and federal safety standards.

“Every reduction in injury rates represents real people protected from harm,” Farley added. “Our miners, inspectors, and safety professionals deserve credit for embracing a culture where safety comes first. We will continue working to drive these numbers even lower.”

For more information about mine and quarry safety programs, visit www.labor.nc.gov.

