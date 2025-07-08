NEW DAVE & BUSTER’S RENO LAUNCHES FLAG HUNT FOR VIP ACCESS & PRIZES AHEAD OF GRAND OPENING

Find a D&B flag in the community for exclusive early access and a $100 gift card

RENO, NV, SPAIN, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dave & Buster’s , the ultimate entertainment, restaurant, and sports-watching destination for families and friends, kicks off the opening of its newest location at 13969 S Virginia in the Shayden Summit Reno Mall with a city-wide flag hunt and exclusive rewards. Five lucky winners who track down hidden D&B flags around Reno will receive an invite to the VIP Preview Party and a $100 gift card.The new entertainment and restaurant hub features over 100 of the latest arcade games, a chef-crafted food menu , handcrafted drinks, and a state-of-the-art sports bar . Guests can eat, drink, play, and celebrate all in one place.Leading up to opening day, the Reno team invites the community to search for five hidden Dave & Buster’s flags across the city. From July 15, 2025, through July 19, 2025, the brand will release two clues daily on https://www.daveandbusters.com/renofindtheflag to hint at each flag’s location. Each day, one winner who finds a flag will receive a $100 gift card and an invitation to Dave & Buster’s exclusive VIP event for five. This private celebration offers a sneak peek at the brand-new Reno location and a chance to enjoy the fun before it opens to the public.“Our ‘Find the Flag’ scavenger hunt is hitting Reno, and we couldn’t think of a better way to engage with the community before we officially open our doors,” says General Manager Drew Maheras. “It’s a great chance for locals to join in on the excitement and be among the first to experience everything the new Dave & Buster’s has to offer.”Finding a flag entitles the winner to the prize in question, a gift card, and a VIP invite with 5 guests. Large ticket items are not included. You can only win one flag. Not combined with any other offers. Other restrictions may apply. See store for details. Void where prohibited.For more information, daily clues, and full contest details, visit https://www.daveandbusters.com/renofindtheflag About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 236 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 175 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 61 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

