Handel's Ice Cream Celebrates 80 Sweet Years with Block Party

First 100 Guests Receive Free Ice Cream on July 20

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel's Ice Cream , the brand serving ice cream since 1945, celebrates 80 years of scooping with a hometown block party in Youngstown, Ohio. The celebration begins at 3 p.m. on July 20 at 3931 Handel's Ct, the site of its very first location. The first 100 guests will receive a free small ice cream to kick off the festivities.*"There's no better place to celebrate 80 years than the city where it all began," said Lenny Fisher , Chairman of the Board of Handel's Ice Cream. "Youngstown is where Alice Handel first scooped from her backyard recipe, and we're proud to carry that spirit forward in every batch we serve today."Handel's Ice Cream began in 1945 when Alice Handel started scooping ice cream at her husband's gas station in Youngstown. In 1952, the stand moved across the street to better serve families, and in 1986 the city honored Alice by renaming the alley Handel's Court. In 1985, Lenny Fisher purchased the business and spent the next two years learning from Alice before leading Handel's expansion from a single store to 155 locations nationwide.The 80th Anniversary Celebration will be open to the public and feature festive activities for all ages, including face painting, a spin-to-win prize wheel with exclusive 80th anniversary swag, and other birthday-themed fun. Local guests can expect a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere that reflects the warm community roots that have fueled the brand for generations. Local dignitaries and community leaders, including Lt. Governor Jim Tressel and Councilwoman Anita Davis, are expected to join the celebration as Lenny receives a ceremonial key to the city, as well.The event serves as a heartfelt thank you to Handel's hometown fans, who've helped grow the brand from a single stand to a well-known nationwide brand. Guests who've visited the original Youngstown shop for decades or just discovered a favorite flavor last summer can share stories, celebrate memories, and savor a scoop of nostalgia during the celebration.The 80th milestone marks not only a celebration of the past but also a bold look ahead as the brand continues expanding across the country. Throughout the rest of the year, Handel's will continue celebrating with limited-time flavors, special promotions, and more anniversary surprises, including a free small ice cream for anyone turning 80 in 2025 during National Ice Cream Day.*For more information, visit www.handelsicecream.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.*Free small ice cream is only available in cake/sugar cone or dish. Must be 18 years or older. One per person. Not valid for delivery. No ID required.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream daily since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand with over 150 locations nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s is ranked in Franchise Times’ Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its “Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand was also ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s, was named one of the top 25 industry executives, an honor recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel’s is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 150 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise

