Conexus Studio Expands Leadership Team to Shape the Future of Work

Roohid Novinrooz (left) joins as Director, Client Strategy, and Priscilla Gabrielle Chan (right) as Director, People and Culture, strengthening Conexus Studio’s regional leadership.

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conexus Studio is pleased to announce two senior appointments to accelerate our next phase of growth and innovation. Roohid Novinrooz joins as Director, Client Strategy, and Priscilla Gabrielle Chan as Director, People and Culture.

Their regional appointments come as Conexus Studio expands its presence across Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia, strengthening its footprint in Southeast Asia.

“As organizations continue to rethink the role of the workplace in a rapidly changing world, our ability to guide them with both strategic clarity and cultural empathy has never been more crucial,” said Brendan Khor, Group Managing Director of Conexus Studio. “Roohid and Priscilla bring the expertise and vision needed to help us deliver on this promise, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of workplace innovation and people-first design.”



Shaping the Future of Work with Strategic Insight

Roohid Novinrooz brings expertise in over 2.5 million square feet of prime commercial real estate, advising Fortune 500 occupiers and landlords on workplace transformation, tenant experience, and asset repositioning strategies. Most recently, as Head of Workplace Consulting at Knight Frank Singapore, Roohid led cross-functional teams to align spatial decisions with broader business, cultural, and operational goals — helping clients future-proof their portfolios and create workplaces that perform at every level.

Roohid is already a familiar voice to the Conexus Studio community, having appeared on the Beyond the Blueprint podcast episode 'Going Flexi: Navigating Flexible Work', where he shared insights on how office design and new work models foster connection and performance.

As Director, Client Strategy, Roohid will lead strategic consulting across the region, partnering with clients to navigate trends, embrace flexibility, and build workspaces where people and businesses thrive.

“We’re living through a time where the workplace is no longer just a location — it’s a lever for culture, performance, and purpose,” said Roohid. “I’m excited to be joining Conexus Studio at such an exciting time and look forward to helping clients unlock the full potential of their people and spaces.”



Championing Culture and Employee Growth

Joining alongside Roohid, Priscilla Gabrielle Chan takes on the role of Director, People and Culture. Priscilla’s career spans key roles in people operations and organisational development, including her recent leadership at Entravision APAC in Singapore. She brings a proven ability to nurture talent, fostering inclusive cultures and building environments where people are empowered to do their best work.

With a deep understanding of today’s evolving workforce expectations, Priscilla will spearhead our internal development. Her leadership will focus on strengthening employee development, embedding diversity and inclusion, and ensuring the company remains a place where people feel supported, valued, and inspired to grow.

“To design exceptional work environments for others, we must first cultivate one within,” said Priscilla. “I’m thrilled to be joining a team that truly values inclusivity, continuous growth, and human-centered design — not just in the spaces we create, but in how we work together.”



Powering the Next Chapter of Growth

These appointments signal a milestone for Conexus Studio’s growth, as the company deepens its regional presence and impact in workplace consultancy, design, and fit-out.

With Roohid driving strategic workplace solutions and Priscilla fostering a culture of growth and inclusivity, their leadership will propel Conexus Studio toward our mission: to design work environments that are not just functional, but transformational — where businesses thrive and people flourish.



About Conexus Studio

Founded in March 2019, Conexus Studio specializes in the design and build of workplaces that unite communities, aspirations, and capabilities. With offices in Singapore, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur, the name Conexus (a portmanteau of "Connect" and "Nexus") reflects our mission to create human-centric spaces that foster collaboration. Our award-winning projects have been recognized for delivering environments that spark connections and elevate performance. To date, Conexus Studio has received 37 design awards, including Singapore’s SG Mark, Good Design Japan, and Asia Pacific International Property Awards, for clients such as Korn Ferry, BBC Studios, Decathlon, Hitachi, and Doctor Anywhere.

For more information, visit www.conexus.sg.

