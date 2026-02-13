Conexus Studio Appoints Siva Ganesan as Creative Director to Drive Creative Vision in Next Phase of Growth

Siva Ganesan assumes the role of Creative Director, strengthening Conexus Studio’s creative leadership.

SINGAPORE, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conexus Studio has announced the promotion of Siva Ganesan to Creative Director, Singapore. The appointment strengthens the firm’s leadership team as it expands its regional footprint across Southeast Asia.

Since joining Conexus Studio in 2024 as Lead Designer, Siva has been a driving force behind the transformative workplace projects for Alibaba Cloud, Baker McKenzie Wong & Leow, Manulife Financial Advisers, and Allied World, setting a new benchmark for corporate environments in the region.

With more than 20 years of experience, Siva began his career in architecture before moving into interior design to focus more directly on the human experience of space. Over the course of his career across London, Dublin, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur, he has led multidisciplinary teams, delivered complex commercial projects, and shaped environments informed by diverse cultural and market contexts. His portfolio reflects a balance of conceptual clarity and technical discipline — an approach that is central to Conexus Studio’s practice.

“As we grow, it’s important to stay true to our design principles and the quality of our craft,” said Aviruth Trungtreechart, Co-Founder and Group Design Director of Conexus Studio. “Siva has consistently demonstrated the ability to translate strategy into thoughtful, well-executed spaces. This promotion recognises his exceptional contributions and the pivotal role he will continue to play in shaping our work moving forward.”



Strengthening Creative Leadership in Singapore

Siva is recognised for a design approach that balances conceptual rigour with practical execution, ensuring that spatial strategies are aligned with organisational needs and workplace performance goals.

In his new role, Siva will lead the creative direction of the Singapore practice, leading key pursuits and elevating the company’s design standards as it scales. He is recognised for aligning spatial strategy with business performance, ensuring that each workplace delivers measurable value while maintaining design integrity

“Workplace design today requires both sensitivity and discipline,” said Siva Ganesan. “As organisations evolve, our role is to create environments that support their culture, operations and long-term direction. I look forward to guiding our team as we continue to define what’s next in workplace design.”



Responding to Evolving Workplace Priorities

Siva’s appointment comes at a time when organisations are re-evaluating the workplace as a strategic asset rather than a purely functional environment. As outlined in Conexus Studio’s recently published 2026 Workplace Design Trends report, businesses are prioritising human-centric planning, sustainable material strategies, and environments that balance collaboration with focus.

Under Siva’s creative leadership in Singapore, the company will continue advancing these principles through projects that are both design-led and operationally grounded — ensuring that spaces are aligned with how organisations work today and how they anticipate working in the future.

The full 2026 Workplace Design Trends report is available at: https://www.conexus.sg/workplace-design-trends-2026.



About Conexus Studio

Founded in March 2019, Conexus Studio specializes in the design and build of workplaces that unite communities, aspirations, and capabilities. With offices in Singapore, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur, the name Conexus (a portmanteau of "Connect" and "Nexus") reflects our mission to create human-centric spaces that foster collaboration. Our award-winning projects have been recognized for delivering environments that spark connections and elevate performance.

Recognized as one of the region’s most dynamic firms, Conexus Studio ranked 33rd and 22nd on The Straits Times’ list of Singapore’s Fastest-Growing Companies in 2026 and 2025 respectively. To date, Conexus Studio has received 39 design awards, including Singapore’s SG Mark, Good Design Japan, and Asia Pacific International Property Awards, for clients such as Korn Ferry, BBC Studios, Decathlon, Hitachi, and Doctor Anywhere.

For more information, visit www.conexus.sg.



